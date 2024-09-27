Federal Donuts opens store in Radnor, its first in the Philly suburbs

Federal Donuts & Chicken opened a new store in Radnor on Friday, one of its first steps toward growing its footprint in the Philadelphia suburbs. The chain is gearing up for a national expansion in the years to come.

The new store at 232 N. Radnor Chester Road welcomed customers with free shirts and will be offering free cups of the company's new FedNuts Minis with every purchase all weekend.

MORE: New cocktail lounge and piano bar in Fishtown will invite guests to play

The opening is the first of three new Federal Donuts stores planned in the Philly suburbs. The others are in Willow Grove at 4021 Welsh Road and in Conshohocken at 200 Ridge Pike. Opening dates for those stores have not been determined.

In July, Federal Donuts said it also is exploring opening its first store in New Jersey. Possible sites could be Cherry Hill, Moorestown or Marlton.

Known for its trifecta of donuts, fried chicken and coffee, the company was founded in 2011 as a passion project of culinary partners Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook. It's a separate, sister concept to their CookNSolo family of restaurants that includes Center City's Zahav and East Kensington's Laser Wolf, which also has a location in Brooklyn.

Two years ago, Federal Donuts received a growth equity investment from Radnor-based NewSpring Franchise, which has helped finance the expansion of other brands like Duck Donuts, Blo Blow Dry Bar and brunch spot Turning Point. The company began charting the expansion earlier this year.

In Philadelphia, Federal Donuts has 10 stores — its largest opened this year in a former warehouse in South Philly — as well as stands at the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park. The only location currently outside Pennsylvania is a store in Las Vegas at the Red Rock Casino. The company also has a store inside a Whole Foods Market in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

The company hasn't yet shared details about where else it may expand in the United States.

The Radnor store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and also accepts orders online or using the Federal Donuts app.