Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 15 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 3: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 8 th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 9: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 8 th pick

Best simulation of the day

This was the worst batch yet for the Sixers, with a flurry of disastrous outcomes and none in the top three. But they did land in the No. 4 slot three times.

Cooper Flagg going No. 1 overall is an inevitability, while Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is the heavy favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick and Harper's college teammate, Ace Bailey, is the leader in the clubhouse to go next. If that expectation holds true, the Sixers would have an interesting decision on their hands at No. 4 overall.

Worst simulation of the day

Of the many simulations in which the Sixers lost their pick, this one was the wildest: the San Antonio Spurs jump into the top four -- not once, but twice. The Spurs have two chances to win the lottery thanks to the Atlanta Hawks:

Tankathon.com/for PhillyVoice

San Antonio being able to add two top-flight young players to Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and their other exciting young pieces would be remarkable.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 17 11.3% 10.5% 2 17 11.3%

10.5%

3 11 7.3%

10.6%

4 18 12.0% 10.5%

5 5 3.3% 2.2% 6 27 18.0% 19.6% 7 42 28.0%

26.7% 8 12 8.0%

8.7% 9 1 0.6% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 95 63.3%

64.0% Lost Pick 55 36.6%

36.0%

