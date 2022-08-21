More Sports:

August 21, 2022

Olympian Eagles WR Devon Allen makes incredible preseason touchdown catch

There's that Olympic track speed at work

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Devon Allen 2 Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Eagles WR Devon Allen during the open practice at the Linc.

There's that Olympic speed at work.

Late in the third quarter of Sunday's preseason game at Cleveland, two-time Olympian hurdler Devon Allen, who is trying to make the Eagles as a wide receiver, torched the Browns' secondary and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Check out the play below:

Great speed, pinpoint throw. 

Allen was a receiver at Oregon from 2014-2016, but after multiple knee injuries, he opted to use his blazing speed for track and field, which was a decision that has seen great success. 

Though after nearly six years away, Allen wanted to give football, and in turn the NFL, one more go

The 27-year-old speedster was one of the more interesting storylines entering training camp, but had been relatively quiet for the most part. Sunday just brought a huge wakeup call.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Cleveland Browns Devon Allen Reid Sinnett

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
FDR Wetland

Weather

Philly could see some rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry
Philly weather 81822

Illness

Philly's monkeypox data reveal racial disparities that recall early COVID-19 response
Monkeypox Outbreak Data Philly

Eagles

Why the Eagles should trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt
081922KareemHunt

Celebrities

Jazmine Sullivan to appear on upcoming season of 'The Voice' as John Legend's advisor
Jazmine Sullivan The Voice

Parties

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Diner en blanc 22 logan square

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved