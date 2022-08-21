Olympian Eagles WR Devon Allen makes incredible preseason touchdown catch

There's that Olympic speed at work.

Late in the third quarter of Sunday's preseason game at Cleveland, two-time Olympian hurdler Devon Allen, who is trying to make the Eagles as a wide receiver, torched the Browns' secondary and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Check out the play below:

Great speed, pinpoint throw.

Allen was a receiver at Oregon from 2014-2016, but after multiple knee injuries, he opted to use his blazing speed for track and field, which was a decision that has seen great success.

Though after nearly six years away, Allen wanted to give football, and in turn the NFL, one more go.

The 27-year-old speedster was one of the more interesting storylines entering training camp, but had been relatively quiet for the most part. Sunday just brought a huge wakeup call.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports