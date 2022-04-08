Eagles sign WR Devon Allen

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen, according to the team's website. Allen is a 27-year old three-time U.S. national champion in the 110-meter hurdles.

Allen's college football career got off to a fast start as a freshman at Oregon in 2014, when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards (16.7 YPC) and 7 TDs. He suffered multiple knee injuries playing football, and decided to focus on track and field. A highlight reel:

In 2022, Allen chose to give football another go, competing at Oregon's pro day, and running a 4.35 40.

From the Eagles' perspective, why not? Bring in a super fast dude, and see what he can do.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader