Eagles-Buccaneers Week 4 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed six players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs initially listed 16 (!) players on their injury report.

The Eagles will be without three of their best players in WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, and RT Lane Johnson.

Here's the Eagles-Buccaneers injury report, with analysis.

The Eagles elevated WRs Parris Campbell and John Ross from the practice squad. Tanner McKee will dress and serve as the emergency quarterback.

• WR A.J. Brown: Brown practiced on Friday for the first time since injuring his hamstring, but he was ruled out on Saturday.



• WR DeVonta Smith: Smith suffered a concussion Week 3 against the Saints. He did not practice all week.

• RT Lane Johnson: Johnson also suffered a concussion against the Saints. The Eagles have two options to replace him:



Move RG Mekhi Becton to RT, with Tyler Steen filling in at RG. Simply replace Johnson with Fred Johnson at RT.

My guess is that they'll choose the latter.

If indeed Fred Johnson starts, the backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Nick Gates, and Darian Kinnard.

• LB Devin White: White didn't make the trip to Brazil as a result of an ankle injury Week 1, he was a healthy scratch in each of the following two weeks, and he's missing the Eagles' Week 4 matchup against his former team for personal reasons.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.

• DT Byron Young: The Eagles claimed Young off of waivers after 53-man cutdowns.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Sydney Brown (PUP): Brown tore an ACL in the 2023 regular season finale against the New York Giants, and is still rehabbing that injury. During training camp practices, Brown could be found standing well behind the action during team drills, engaged and taking mental reps. He also did sprints on a side field, and looked fast. Brown is eligible to come off of the PUP list after Week 4.



The Eagles have four safeties on their active roster — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, and Tristin McCollum. Avonte Maddox can play safety as well.

• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.



• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.



• WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. He is out a projected 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury.





• S Antoine Winfield: Winfield is arguably the Bucs' best defensive player. He had a monster season in 2023, collecting 122 tackles, 6 sacks, 6 (!) forced fumbles, and 3 INTs while earning a first-team All Pro nod. Star player.

• RT Luke Goedeke: Goedeke may not be a household name, but he's a solid starter. Big loss. Justin Skule has played RT in Goedeke's previous absences. PFF has Skule down for 3 sacks allowed on 70 pass block snaps so far this season, which, uh, is not good. #Analysis.



• DT Calijah Kancey: Kancey is a second-year starter who the Bucs selected in the first round of the 2023 draft. He had a solid rookie season, with 23 tackles, 4 sacks, and 12 QB hits.



The rest of the Bucs' inactives:

The most noteworthy takeaway is that Vita Vea is active.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB Chase Edmonds: 49-176-0 as a runner for the Bucs in 2023, 14-81-0 as a receiver.

• OG Sua Opeta: Opeta played in 38 games for the Eagles over four seasons, starting 10. He signed with the Bucs this offseason, but tore an ACL during training camp.



