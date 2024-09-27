Eagles at Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch

After facing the Atlanta Falcons Week 2 and the New Orleans Saints Week 3, the Philadelphia Eagles will face their third consecutive NFC South opponent Week 4 in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they have already played four times since the start of the 2021 season. Here are our five matchups to watch.



1) Jalen Hurts vs. Todd Bowles

Heading into the Eagles' playoff matchup with the Bucs last season, there was no mystery to what Todd Bowles was going to try to do to the Eagles defensively. They were going to blitz Jalen Hurts, early and often.

The Eagles were wholly unprepared for it, as Hurts looked to extend plays by running out of the pocket and away from blitzes, trying to buy time for vertical routes to develop down the field before eventually throwing the ball away. As usual that season, there were no hot routes or other mechanisms to allow Hurts to beat the blitz by getting the ball out quickly.

In that game, the Eagles rarely tried to run the ball, and when they did they were ineffective against the Bucs' loaded boxes. They continuously got themselves into long downs and distances, and went 0 for 11 on third and fourth down conversions. 0 for 11!



"Obviously they had a pressure plan associated with stopping the run and putting a lot of stress on the protection game," Kellen Moore said on Tuesday.

The Eagles' handling of the blitz was a major offseason priority, and so far they've been better.



"I know Jalen has really played well against the blitz these last couple games, and he's worked his butt off on it," Nick Sirianni said. "And just excited about the challenge, but we know there's going to be challenges against a Todd Bowles' coached defense. Again, we have done a nice job so far, but you're only as good as your next game."

Bowles has concocted good plans for Hurts even further back than last year's playoff matchup. In the playoff game following the 2021 season, for example, Bowles and his staff correctly identified that Hurts had a strong tendency to both throw and scramble to the right side of the field.

To combat that, Bowles mush-rushed from Hurts' right side, made him go left if he was going to leave the pocket, and he sought to take away Hurts' first read on the right side of the field. The result? Hurts threw wildly all over the field, missing receivers long, short, left, right, and everything in between.

Interestingly, FOX's Greg Olsen revealed during the Eagles-Saints telecast that the Saints' gameplan was to force Hurts to move to his left. Hurts did make some plays when the Saints were able to accomplish that.