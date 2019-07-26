More Sports:

July 26, 2019

Young Eagles fan with rare condition hugs hero Carson Wentz in touching video

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Fans
Giovanni Hamilton Wentz Source/Philadelphia Eagles

11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton met Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at training camp on July 26, 2019. The young fan lives with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome.

A 11-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition finally got a chance to meet his hero, Carson Wentz, at Philadelphia Eagles training camp on Friday.

Giovanni Hamilton was diagnosed at a young age with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, a type of dwarfism that has left him with skeletal abnormalities and severe muscle stiffness.

Two seasons ago, during the Eagles' Super Bowl run, Hamilton wound up on the team's radar through a connection with former quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

At the time, Hamilton received a phone call from Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld inviting him to attend the final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. Hamilton met Foles and Sudfeld, but did not have a chance to meet Wentz.

This time around, Wentz took a moment to connect with Hamilton and gave a him a hug.

The Eagles have taken criticism for limiting the public's access to training camp this year, but the organization deserves credit for helping to coordinate a moment like this for a fan who needs it the most.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Fans Philadelphia Carson Wentz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 1: Good health, comparatively speaking
Carroll - Marken Michel Eagles Stock

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

How a bet with his daughter led Darren Sproles to return to Eagles
Darren-Sproles_072519

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved