Carson Wentz and wife Madison announce they're expecting their first child

The quarterback posted the family news to his Instagram account with a little help from the couple's three golden retrievers. One of whom isn't "the only mom in the house," another who is ready to be a big brother, and the last one who's ready to hang up the baby's stocking this year.

The post doesn't say when the newest addition to the Eagles family would arrive, so we'll just have to wait for the baby announcement.







"So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake," Wentz said in his post. "What a blessing this child is and will continue to be for my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody!"

The family of five aren't the only ones thrilled about their coming bundle of joy. The Philadelphia Eagles offered their congratulations on Twitter. "Congrats to the Wentzes as they prepare to welcome their first child," the team posted on Thursday.