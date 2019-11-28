Carson Wentz and wife Madison announce they're expecting their first child

November 28, 2019
Well, it looks like Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is going to have a very special Thanksgiving this year.
Wentz and his wife, Madison, announced on Thursday morning the two are expecting their first child together.
The quarterback posted the family news to his Instagram account with a little help from the couple's three golden retrievers. One of whom isn't "the only mom in the house," another who is ready to be a big brother, and the last one who's ready to hang up the baby's stocking this year.
The post doesn't say when the newest addition to the Eagles family would arrive, so we'll just have to wait for the baby announcement.
So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! 🙌🏻 What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody! 🤗
"So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake," Wentz said in his post. "What a blessing this child is and will continue to be for my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody!"
The family of five aren't the only ones thrilled about their coming bundle of joy. The Philadelphia Eagles offered their congratulations on Twitter. "Congrats to the Wentzes as they prepare to welcome their first child," the team posted on Thursday.
Congratulations to the Wentzes as they prepare to welcome their first child! pic.twitter.com/ZOQmIuAJC7— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2019
Congrats to the Wentz family!
