More Sports:

November 28, 2019

Carson Wentz and wife Madison announce they're expecting their first child

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz wife baby Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife, Madison, are expect their first child. Wentz announced the news on his Instagram account Thursday morning.

Well, it looks like Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is going to have a very special Thanksgiving this year. 

Wentz and his wife, Madison, announced on Thursday morning the two are expecting their first child together.

MORE: Thanksgiving NFL football open thread

The quarterback posted the family news to his Instagram account with a little help from the couple's three golden retrievers. One of whom isn't "the only mom in the house," another who is ready to be a big brother, and the last one who's ready to hang up the baby's stocking this year. 

 The post doesn't say when the newest addition to the Eagles family would arrive, so we'll just have to wait for the baby announcement. 


"So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake," Wentz said in his post. "What a blessing this child is and will continue to be for my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody!" 

The family of five aren't the only ones thrilled about their coming bundle of joy. The Philadelphia Eagles offered their congratulations on Twitter. "Congrats to the Wentzes as they prepare to welcome their first child," the team posted on Thursday. 

Congrats to the Wentz family! 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Carson Wentz Philadelphia Babies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety has helped me come to grips with my own issues
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg

Lottery

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County
Wawa Langhorne

Health Insurance

How to spot an insurance scam during open enrollment for ACA, Medicare plans
Medicare, ACA Phone Scam

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate
Saxbys winter drinks

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved