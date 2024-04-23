Report: Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers reinstated from suspension

The NFL has reinstated Philadelphia Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers from a previously indefinite suspension, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rodgers, 26, formerly played for the Indianapolis Colts. In June last year, Rodgers was suspended for the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's policy on gambling, and was subsequently released by the Colts. In a pure stash move, the Eagles signed Rodgers in August.



Rodgers' contract with the Eagles tolled in 2023 and will go into effect in 2024.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 out of UMass. He played in 15 games for the Colts in 2022, starting 9. He had 34 tackles, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups. In 2021, he had 49 tackles, 3 INTs, and 7 pass breakups. Here's one of those picks:

In addition to his role at corner, Rodgers was also the Colts' primary kick returner for three seasons, averaging a pretty good 27.0 yards per return during that span. He also took one to the house in 2020.

Rodgers has slot corner traits, but he mainly played outside for the Colts. It will be interesting to see what kind of role the Eagles have in mind for him.

