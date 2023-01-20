More Sports:

January 20, 2023

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
fans_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese84.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans yell "Jimmmaaaaaayyyyy!" in excitement for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a playoff game on Saturday (!), against their hated rival up the New Jersey Turnpike, the New York Giants.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the matchups that favor the Eagles? What matchups favor the Giants? Can the Eagles find their mojo after playing three disappointing games to close the regular season? Which key players who have missed time with injuries are expected to play?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

