February 25, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles fans excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is underway, and while news has been slow so far, they should be active both in free agency and in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who is likely to stay or go this offseason? What might the Eagles' plan be in free agency? What positions are they most likely to address in the 2022 NFL Draft? Should they take a big swing on a veteran quarterback?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

