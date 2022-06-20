More Sports:

June 20, 2022

Noon: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese14.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 26: Fans at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

We haven't had an Eagles chat in quite a while, so perhaps we're a little overdue, even if the team — or the league in general, for that matter — hasn't produced much in the way of recent news. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles contenders, not just in the NFC East, but for the Super Bowl? What has to happen for them to get to the playoffs and then make a run? Are they done adding to their roster or could we see more moves coming?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

