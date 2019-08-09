Live: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

In the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, the Birds' third-stringers often didn't look awesome. Yes, I know this is a shocking development.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who impressed? Who didn't? Are the Eagles doomed to a 3-13 season because their No. 2 quarterback may miss a few games this year? Should they throw whatever money they have left under the cap at Sam Bradford? Or Colin Kaepernick?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:







Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader