September 26, 2018

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - 2018 Eagles kickoff game Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts after a rare defeat Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While it hasn't been pretty, the Birds have weathered a barrage of injuries and sit at a respectable 2-1. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will Carson Wentz shake off some of the rust that he experienced in his debut? Will the Eagles go to more two-TE looks with the success of Dallas Goedert last week? Could the Eagles still go after another wide receiver? What are some of the key matchups against the Titans?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


