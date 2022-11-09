More Sports:

November 09, 2022

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
fans_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese29.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their mini-bye at 8-0, after taking care of business on the road against the Houston Texans. They'll hope to keep their undefeated season rolling against a familiar foe on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first nine weeks of the season? The biggest reasons for concern? And how do the Eagles match up on each side of the ball against the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

