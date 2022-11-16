Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be the first NFL team to go 20-0, as the Washington Commanders were able to knock them off on Monday Night Football. So let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first 10 weeks of the season? The biggest reasons for concern? What are the matchups to watch against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday? Should Eagles fans start cracking each others' skulls open and feast on the goo inside?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

