More Sports:

November 16, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles fans Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be the first NFL team to go 20-0, as the Washington Commanders were able to knock them off on Monday Night Football. So let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first 10 weeks of the season? The biggest reasons for concern? What are the matchups to watch against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday? Should Eagles fans start cracking each others' skulls open and feast on the goo inside?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Immigration

Migrants bused from Texas arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station
Migrants Philly Texas Bus

Sponsored

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

Prevention

Low screening rates for lung cancer persist in the U.S.
Lung cancer screening rates

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11
111622JalenHurts

Music

Jazmine Sullivan, Taylor Swift rack up 2023 Grammy nominations
Grammy Award Nominations 2022

Family-Friendly

Ice skating returns to the Blue Cross RiverRink on Black Friday
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved