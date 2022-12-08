Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After losing their first game of the season to the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have won three straight games, including arguably their best win of the season, over the Tennessee Titans. They'll look to make it four straight against the New York Giants this Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are the Eagles' biggest threats in the NFC? What are the matchups to watch against the Giants? Can the Eagles hold serve the rest of this season if the Cowboys keep winning games down the stretch? Should they sign Odell Beckham? 😱

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.





