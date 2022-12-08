More Sports:

December 08, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Fans Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Fans cheer during an open practice for the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Aug. 7, 2022.

After losing their first game of the season to the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have won three straight games, including arguably their best win of the season, over the Tennessee Titans. They'll look to make it four straight against the New York Giants this Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are the Eagles' biggest threats in the NFC? What are the matchups to watch against the Giants? Can the Eagles hold serve the rest of this season if the Cowboys keep winning games down the stretch? Should they sign Odell Beckham? 😱

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Who is the 'Boy in the Box?' A look back at the efforts to solve the 1957 homicide in Northeast Philly
Boy in the Box Philly

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Men's Health

Many men are open to new birth control options, but progress on male contraceptives has been slow
Male contraceptive research

Eagles

Week 14 NFL picks
120822JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Machine Shop named one of Eater's best new restaurants in America
Machine Shop Eater

Concerts

Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Jill Scott Met Performances

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved