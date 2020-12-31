More Sports:

December 31, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
What will Eagles fans do with their "11" jerseys?

The Philadelphia Eagles will play one more meaningless game against the Washington Football Team this Sunday, and then their pathetic 2020 season will finally be over. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will Jeffrey Lurie clean house? Who among Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson, Jim Schwartz, and Carson Wentz will remain with the team, and who will be elsewhere in 2021? Where will the Eagles be picking in the 2021 NFL Draft, and who are most likely prospects that will peak their interest?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


