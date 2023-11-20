Eagles control road to 1-seed after comeback win

There isn't a lot of room for error in the NFL. And even though the Eagles made their share of them against the Chiefs in Week 11, somehow they continue to play extremely flawed football and win games.

But even though they are still in the driver's seat for the top seed in the NFC, and a first-round bye, things are going to be dramatic and stressful for scoreboard watchers as winter arrives.

Philly still holds the best record in the NFC, a game ahead of the Lions. The Eagles currently do hold the first tiebreaker, record within the conference, as the Eagles are a perfect 7-0 against NFC opponents and Lions are 5-1 in the conference.

The Niners and Cowboys are each two games back and are very much still in the mix as well.

Team Record GB Eagles 9-1 — Lions 8-2 1 49ers 7-3 2 Cowboys 7-3 2



For the time being, we'll leave off the NFC's six-win teams, the Seahawks and Vikings, as they don't really feel like 1-seed threats.

The Eagles have a gauntlet of a schedule remaining, at least until Christmas, with the Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks still ahead. As you can glean from the table above, the head-to-head games against San Francisco and Dallas will be enormously important.

Also important is the schedule ahead for the Lions, who play the Packers (4-6), Saints (5-5), Bears (3-8) and Broncos (5-5) while Philadelphia is playing four contenders in a row. The Niners have the Ravens, the Rams and the Seahawks twice on their remaining slate.

The chances of the Eagles remaining the 1-seed could swing back and forth several times over the next two months, but the upcoming contests against the Niners and Cowboys will give Philadelphia every chance to earn that coveted first-round bye — of huge importance for teams hopeful of making it to the Super Bowl.

Winning against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs certainly helps, no matter how ugly they look every time they win. The Bills are next up, in Philly late Sunday afternoon on a short week.

