Eagles clinch NFC East title

With their Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterbacked by Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee, have clinched the NFC East. They also clinched at least the 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and stayed in contention for the 1 seed.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2023. The last time a team repeated as NFC East division winners was when the Eagles did it in 2004. In each of the last 20 seasons, we've seen the previous year's division champion dethroned.

Year NFC East champion 2004 Eagles 2005 Giants 2006 Eagles 2007 Cowboys 2008 Giants 2009 Cowboys 2010 Eagles 2011 Giants 2012 Commanders 2013 Eagles 2014 Cowboys 2015 Commanders 2016 Cowboys 2017 Eagles 2018 Cowboys 2019 Eagles 2020 Commanders 2021 Cowboys 2022 Eagles 2023 Cowboys 2024 Eagles

The Eagles need all of the following to happen to earn the 1 seed:

They have to win Week 18 against the Giants. The Vikings have to lose Week 17 to the Packers. The Lions have to lose Week 17 to the 49ers. The Vikings have to beat the Lions Week 18.

If the Vikings or Lions win Week 17, the Eagles will be locked into the 2 seed and would almost certainly rest starters Week 18 against the Giants.

MORE: Quarterback factory leads Eagles to divisional crown