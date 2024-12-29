Eagles clinch NFC East title

December 29, 2024
With their Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterbacked by Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee, have clinched the NFC East. They also clinched at least the 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and stayed in contention for the 1 seed.
The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2023. The last time a team repeated as NFC East division winners was when the Eagles did it in 2004. In each of the last 20 seasons, we've seen the previous year's division champion dethroned.
|Year
|NFC East champion
|2004
|Eagles
|2005
|Giants
|2006
|Eagles
|2007
|Cowboys
|2008
|Giants
|2009
|Cowboys
|2010
|Eagles
|2011
|Giants
|2012
|Commanders
|2013
|Eagles
|2014
|Cowboys
|2015
|Commanders
|2016
|Cowboys
|2017
|Eagles
|2018
|Cowboys
|2019
|Eagles
|2020
|Commanders
|2021
|Cowboys
|2022
|Eagles
|2023
|Cowboys
|2024
|Eagles
The Eagles need all of the following to happen to earn the 1 seed:
If the Vikings or Lions win Week 17, the Eagles will be locked into the 2 seed and would almost certainly rest starters Week 18 against the Giants.
