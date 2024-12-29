More Sports:

December 29, 2024

Eagles clinch NFC East title

A dominating win over Dallas in Week 17 clinched the division and the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the Eagles.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122924KennyPickettDeVontaSmith Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Kenny Pickett and DeVonta Smith

With their Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterbacked by Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee, have clinched the NFC East. They also clinched at least the 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and stayed in contention for the 1 seed.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2023. The last time a team repeated as NFC East division winners was when the Eagles did it in 2004. In each of the last 20 seasons, we've seen the previous year's division champion dethroned. 

 YearNFC East champion 
 2004Eagles 
 2005Giants 
 2006Eagles 
 2007Cowboys 
 2008Giants 
 2009Cowboys 
 2010Eagles 
 2011Giants 
 2012Commanders 
 2013Eagles 
 2014Cowboys 
 2015Commanders 
 2016Cowboys 
 2017Eagles 
 2018Cowboys 
 2019Eagles 
 2020Commanders 
 2021Cowboys 
 2022Eagles 
 2023Cowboys 
 2024Eagles 

The Eagles need all of the following to happen to earn the 1 seed:

  1. They have to win Week 18 against the Giants.
  2. The Vikings have to lose Week 17 to the Packers.
  3. The Lions have to lose Week 17 to the 49ers.
  4. The Vikings have to beat the Lions Week 18.

If the Vikings or Lions win Week 17, the Eagles will be locked into the 2 seed and would almost certainly rest starters Week 18 against the Giants.

MORE: Quarterback factory leads Eagles to divisional crown

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

