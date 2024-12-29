Final observations: Quarterback factory leads Eagles to divisional crown with win over Cowboys

Add another impressive backup quarterback outing to Eagles' lore. After a middle performance in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts last week, Kenny Pickett, the New Jersey native who grew up a Birds fan, helped lead his favorite team to a NFC East crown with a win over the rival Dallas Cowboys. The Pickett-commanded Eagles put up 27 points on the board before the Pitt product suffered an injury of his own, necessitating Tanner McKee to see his first real NFL action. McKee also had the goods against a pathetic Dallas defense.

Philadelphia is truly the city of backup QBs.

In the 41-7 victory, the Eagles took control in the first half and never looked back.

Here are some choice observations and takeaways from the dominant W...

Observations from when the Eagles were on offense

• On a two-touchdown day that saw him later knocked out of action with injured ribs, Kenny Pickett did everything he could to help the Birds carve out this win while Hurts recovers from a concussion, clinching the NFC East in the process. He worked the deep ball, was accurate in the red zone and even did his best Hurts impression with a Tush Push goal line TD.



Pickett was far from perfect. He sailed a pass or two and threw a would-be interception into a Dallas defender's guts that was dropped. In a credit to the Eagles' coaching nucleus as much as the quarterback himself, a week of first-team preparation did Pickett well. He was methodical and ultimately played mistake-free football. He teamed-up with DeVonta Smith for a couple of game-changing plays:



• Tanner McKee drops dimes, too: He had two passing TDs on the day, including a fourth quarter pitch and catch with Smith: Only in Philly! The backup quarterback thing is so wild. Why has it happened so often in Philadelphia? The organization has prioritized building through the trenches over the last 25 years and competent QBs can come in and make plays when they have time to throw. • Over the last couple of years, Kenny Gainwell's usage has caused a stir. The Birds' coaching staff clearly likes him more than the average fan. He has shown some spirit whenever spelling Saquon Barkley this season though and, on Sunday in particular, he was stellar in pass protection and with blitz pickup. That was on display on Pickett's second quarter touchdown pass to Smith.

• Is Barkley going to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record? If he doesn't, that's okay. Dickerson's 1984 Rams team went 10-6 and lost in the Wild Card round. The Eagles now have their 13th win on the year and have their sights set on something much greater than individual accolades and first-round flameouts. The Eagles leaned on Barkley mightily when Pickett left the field and McKee filled in and Barkley showcased why he's still a superstar though, ripping off chunk runs, burning the clock and keeping Eagles fans at ease despite the fact that their third-string signal-caller was out there in a division-clinching scenario. Barkley is at 2,005 rushing yards on the year, exactly 100 yards short of Dickerson's record going into a Week 18 scenario where the Eagles may ultimately rest their best players. Observations from when the Eagles were on defense • Chauncey Gardner-Johnson immediately eased the pressure off the backup QB-led Eagles with an opening pick-6 off Dallas' Cooper Rush, the team's first defensive touchdown of the season:

Gardner-Johnson wasn't done, picking off Rush again in the first half, which led to a Birds offensive TD on the ensuing drive, too. The Eagles missed Gardner-Johnson's playmaking, swagger and physically last season after tying for the league leading in interceptions during the Birds' Super Bowl-bound 2022 season. He's been such a key cog in this Vic Fangio defense upon his return to Philly. • In continuing with the "next man up" mentality that was on display offensively, Oren Burks was inserted into the starting lineup in lieu of the injured Nakobe Dean. At times early, the Birds missed Dean's downhill playmaking in the run game. Burks was even replaced at one point by rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. When back in the game, however, Burks forced a key fumble after a reception by Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Jordan Davis recovered it and set up an Eagles field goal that gave the Birds a double-digit lead. • Not to be out-done, Zack Baun, in the midst of an All-Pro-caliber season, forced a Dallas fumble when the Cowboys were in the red zone to keep things a 34-7 game for the time being. That was Baun's sixth forced fumble of the year. No Eagle has had that many since Brian Dawkins had six in 2008 (via Stathead).

• Jayden Daniels and Washington carved up Fangio's defense that week. It wasn't happening in back-to-back games. That's a great rebound from leadership down to the players.



Pickett might not be Nick Foles when it comes to this franchise's storied backup QB history, but he's certainly made a larger impact than the likes of Mike McMahon, Vince Young and Marcus Mariota.

