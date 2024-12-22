Final observations: Eagles collapse in face of electric Jayden Daniels performance for Commanders

The Eagles' franchise-best 10-game winning streak has been snapped. On a day where Jalen Hurts was lost for the game with a concussion, the Birds collapsed from a double-digit lead on the road in Landover against the Commanders to drop their record to 12-3. In the brutal 36-33 rivalry loss, the Eagles' shot at nabbing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture appears to have evaporated and they have still yet to officially clinch the NFC East with two games remaining to be played.

The Eagles lost the immediate battle against Washington and the Hurts concussion now looms large. The loss itself is not cratering, as the Eagles still have ample opportunity to win the division outright and potentially host multiple playoff games, but the context of what has transpired and the uncertainty about Hurts' health makes things so much worse.

Here are some choice observations from the loss...

•Jayden Daniels. Sheesh. You just have to tip your hat. The Heisman trophy winner and shoe-in for Offensive Rookie of the Year commanded a game-winning drive with under two minutes remaining. He threw five touchdowns while also rushing for 81 yards. He was electric. It's one of those performances where Eagles fans have to grapple with the possibility of watching this guy do this for the next decade.

It was certainly an underwhelming day for Vic Fangio's Eagles defense that entered Week 16 the No. 1 unit in both points and yards. Daniels really just had a Herculean performance where he looked like one of the game's premier players. He extended plays with his legs, made magic and was accurate through the air when it mattered most.



He created 339 yards of total offense and five TDs. Sheesh again.



• In watching the Eagles' quarterbacks play throughout the summer, I thought that Tanner McKee out-played Kenny Pickett in both practice and in the preseason. Pickett is firmly the Birds' No. 2 quarterback given the draft capital they parted with for him this past offseason and his first-round pedigree. The Eagles like his mobility. It was an up-and-down afternoon for Pickett in his first lengthy serious action as an Eagle.



MORE: The pivotal plays from the Eagles' collapse to the Commanders

Offensive coordinator and play-caller Kellen Moore schemed up some good opportunities for him. Pickett connected with A.J. Brown on a bevy of slant routes that led to an eight-catch, 97-yard day for the star wideout. There are just limitations to Pickett's game as a passer without possessing any of the game-breaking ability that Hurts has at times.

Again, it's unclear what will come of Hurts' concussion situation and his overall well-being. That's a scary proposition and the Eagles will need to retool their offensive attack if Pickett is going to be under center for some time. After Hurts' absence, Washington was able to take away the ground game and make Saquon Barkley look mortal at times even on a day where he racked up 150 rushing yards. They stacked the box and dared Pickett to beat them with his arm. He couldn't.

Regardless of who's out there as the signal-caller, collapsing from a double-digit fourth quarter lead is just unacceptable stuff. Again, the ceiling is much, much lower with Pickett out there rather than Hurts, but it's an indictment across the board for that to happen even with Daniels' incredible day.

• DeVonta Smith had just a single drop this season entering Sunday. His late fourth quarter drop that necessitated the Eagles settling for a field goal to make things a five-point game ahead of Washington's game-winning drive was massive. That will certainly linger amongst the fan base.



• Darius Slay had his best game as Eagle in years. He was in on pass breakups and played with a true physicality as a tackler, too. Naturally, on an unlucky day for the Birds, he also had injury issues of his own. It was one of those days.



MORE: Barkley's chase continues, Eagles can't overcome Hurts' concussion

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus