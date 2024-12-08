Eagles clinch a playoff berth

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playoff participants for the fourth straight season.

As we showed earlier in the week, there were four different combinations paired with an Eagles win over the Carolina Panthers that would clinch the Birds a playoff berth. They were as follows:

Cardinals, Falcons, and Packers all lose. Cardinals, Buccaneers and Packers all lose. Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams all lose. Cardinals, Buccaneers and Rams all lose.

The Cardinals, Falcons, and Packers all lost, so the Eagles are in.

The Eagles merely clinched the 7 seed, for now. With a three-game lead over the Commanders in the NFC East, and at least a three-game lead over the division leaders in the NFC South and NFC West, the Eagles are far more likely to end up as the 2 seed in the NFC. They could also earn the 1 seed if they continue to win games and get help from the Lions and Vikings.

