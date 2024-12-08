More Sports:

December 08, 2024

Eagles clinch a playoff berth

With their win over the Panthers and Cardinals, Falcons, and Packers losses, the Eagles' playoff ticket is punched.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120824NickSirianni Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

The Eagles have made the playoffs in all four years during the Nick Sirianni era.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playoff participants for the fourth straight season.

As we showed earlier in the week, there were four different combinations paired with an Eagles win over the Carolina Panthers that would clinch the Birds a playoff berth. They were as follows: 

  1. Cardinals, Falcons, and Packers all lose.
  2. Cardinals, Buccaneers and Packers all lose.
  3. Cardinals, Falcons, and Rams all lose.
  4. Cardinals, Buccaneers and Rams all lose.

The Cardinals, Falcons, and Packers all lost, so the Eagles are in. 

The Eagles merely clinched the 7 seed, for now. With a three-game lead over the Commanders in the NFC East, and at least a three-game lead over the division leaders in the NFC South and NFC West, the Eagles are far more likely to end up as the 2 seed in the NFC. They could also earn the 1 seed if they continue to win games and get help from the Lions and Vikings.

MORE: 10 awards from the Eagles-Panthers

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles playoffs

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Speed cameras may be added along Route 13 in Philadelphia

Speed cameras Philly

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Shopping

10 gift ideas from the Christmas Village for everyone on your list

philadelphia christmas village gifts

Prevention

Colon cancer screenings have played a far bigger role in reducing deaths than treatment advances

Colon Cancer Screenings

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk on Dec. 14

Hot chocolate crawl

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved