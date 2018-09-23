Eagles-Colts inactives, with analysis

We're into Week 3 of the regular season, and the Philadelphia Eagles remain banged up. BUT... they're getting healthier where it really matters, as Carson Wentz will make his 2018 debut. The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, are dealing with a number of key injuries of their own.

Here's the Eagles' and Colts' inactives, with analysis.

• WR Alshon Jeffery: Jeffery was listed as questionable for this game, interestingly, but his debut will have to wait (likely) until Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles will be without Jeffery, Mike Wallace, and Mack Hollins. That leaves them with just four healthy receivers. They are Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Kamar Aiken, and Shelton Gibson.

• RB Jay Ajayi: Ajayi missed parts of the Eagles' matchup against the Buccaneers with a back injury. On the season, he has 22 carries for 85 yards and 3 TDs. He'll be missed on a rainy day.



• RB Darren Sproles: Doug Pederson said before the Bucs game that Sproles' hamstring injury was "minor." It's apparently not so minor that he is missing his second game as a result of it. With Sproles out last week against the Bucs, Corey Clement handled punt return duties. The Eagles will only have three active running backs in Clement, Wendell Smallwood, and Josh Adams.

• OT Jordan Mailata: The project of all projects will be inactive for the foreseeable future.

• OT/OG Matt Pryor: Pryor is a rookie who could use time to grow.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: Sud is now down with Wentz back in the lineup.



• OL Chance Warmack: The Eagles will roll with seven offensive linemen.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT Timmy Jernigan (NFI): Jernigan started the season on the NFI list, which is essentially an extension of the PUP list, meaning he'll be out for at least the first six weeks of the season, though it'll likely extend beyond that. Jernigan was very productive early in the season last year, but his play tailed off a bit down the stretch. He has been replaced in the lineup by a combination of Destiny Vaeao, Haloti Ngata, and Bruce Hector.



• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. He'll be out at least 8 weeks on injured reserve, though Doug Pederson noted that it may not be a season-ending injury.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers. He started the season on PUP, so he'll miss at least the first six games. Like Jernigan, it is not anticipated that Maragos will be ready at the conclusion of those six weeks.



• TE Richard Rodgers (IR): Rodgers had a good training camp, and looked like he could be a quality third tight end. However, he injured his knee on a touchdown reception from Nate Sudfeld in the preseason, and was placed on IR.





• LT Anthony Castonzo: In Castonzo's absence Week 1, J'Marcus Webb started at RT, with Joe Haeg moving from RT over to LT. During their Week 1 game, however, Webb injured his hamstring and is now on IR. Haeg will likely move back to RT, with 2016 third-round pick Le'Raven Clark likely to start at LT.

• DT Denico Autry: Autry is a starting DT who missed the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Redskins. Second-year body Al-Quadin Muhammad got the start against Washington last week in his absence.

• TE Jack Doyle: Like the Buccaneers a week ago, the Colts have a pair of productive tight ends in Doyle and Eric Ebron. In 2017, Doyle was first on the Colts in receptions (80), second in yards (690)m and tied for first in TDs (4).

• RB Marlon Mack: Mack missed Week 1, but played Week 2 against the Redskins. In his rookie season in 2017, Mack had 93 carries for 358 yards (3.8 YPC) and 3 TDs.

• CB Quincy Wilson: Wilson is a starter, but not a very good one early in his career. The Eagles might have been better off if Wilson were playing.



• DT Hassan Ridgeway: Ridgeway is another interior defender in the Colts' rotation. He had 3 sacks in 2017.

• OG Mark Glowinski: Back of the roster guy.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• OT J'Marcus Webb (IR): Webb is on IR with a hamstring injury.



• DE Tyquan Lewis (IR): Lewis was a second-round pick (64th overall) of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's on IR with a foot injury.

• WR Deon Cain (IR): Cain was just a sixth-round pick, but was reportedly having a good training camp when he tore his ACL. He's done for the season.

