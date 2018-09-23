More Sports:

September 23, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Colts, Week 3

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092318FrankReich Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will square off against a familiar face on Sunday.

After falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2, the Philadelphia Eagles head into their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at 1-1, coming off their first "real" loss since Week 13 of the 2017 season, when they fell to the Seattle Seahawks. Against the Colts, Carson Wentz will make his return to the lineup as the Birds' starting quarterback.

As usual, even with the return of Wentz, the Eagles will head into this matchup with more than just a handful of significant absences, most notably at the offensive skill positions, where they'll be missing Alshon Jeffery (reportedly), Mike Wallace, Mack Hollins, Jay Ajayi, and Darren Sproles. The Colts have serious injury concerns as well. You can find the final injury report with analysis here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will have to find a way to cause disruption on first and second downs, putting the Colts behind the sticks, and making third down conversion attempts more difficult for the No. 1 ranked third down offense in the NFL. Offensively, Wentz is going to have to find a way to move the ball with his depleted skill position group, with the most obvious solution being with their tight ends.

The Eagles opened as 7-point favorites, and mostly stayed there throughout the week, with some sports books moving it to 6.5. Here are our staff writer picks, as well as who other publications are picking.

For the gambling degenerates here are my Week 3 picks. I got off to a fast start Week 1, going 5-0 against the spread, but followed that up with a woeful 1-4 performance Week 2. 

Here's the full slate of games:

Early afternoon games

  1. Saints at Falcons
  2. 49ers at Chiefs
  3. Raiders at Dolphins
  4. Bills at Vikings
  5. Packers at Redskins
  6. Bengals at Panthers
  7. Titans at Jaguars
  8. Broncos at Ravens
  9. Giants at Texans

Late afternoon games

  1. Chargers at Rams
  2. Bears at Cardinals
  3. Cowboys at Seahawks

Sunday Night Football

  1. Cowboys at Seahawks

Monday Night Football

  1. Steelers at Buccaneers

Feel free to discuss the game(s) below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies leaders to sign Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, willing to trade away nearly anyone
0923_Machado_Harper_USAT

Parenting

One and done: Reflections on single parenting an 'only' child
09202018_mother_son_Pexels

Eagles

Week 3 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
092218DakPrescott

Family-Friendly

Mini-golf event to help fund scholarships for African-American engineering students
golf

Food & Drink

Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend
Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend

Joey Merlino

Philly Mob boss 'Skinny Joey' Merlino asks judge to seal 'sensitive' letters from cardiologist
joey merlino sentencing letters

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.