Week 3 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 1-1 last week with a disappointing loss to the surprising Tampa Bay Bucs, now 2-0 after beating back-to-back teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

But this very well could be a different Eagles team taking the field on Sunday. Sure, they still have plenty of injuries to overcome and have struggled offensively through the first two weeks, but they should get a shot of adrenaline on Sunday.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for the return of third-year quarterback Carson Wentz.

Now, as we do every Friday, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: Once again, all five of us picked the Eagles to win. Jimmy Kempski thinks the Birds come away with a 27-16 victory.



I felt that Carson Wentz's 2017 training camp was, at the time, the best camp I had ever seen a quarterback have in my time covering the team, by far (though that wasn't a high bar). I thought he was even better in 2018, even at something less than 100%, albeit in limited action. He had more velocity on his throws, threw with better accuracy, and could still move around better than most starting quarterbacks in the NFL. I think he's going to be very good, right away, because he's an elite player. Yes, he'll be missing three of his top four receivers. It doesn't matter. The difference in skill level between Wentz and Nick Foles is night and day, and it's going to show in the offense's overall performance right away on Sunday.

• ESPN staff: All 10 of their experts picked the Birds, which is one better than last week against the Bucs.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com: Eagles 30, Colts 17



It's easy to forget just how good Wentz was last season in every situation. He boasted the best QBR in the red zone, on third down and outside the pocket, per ESPN Stats & Information data, and was deadly against the blitz, throwing for 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. There might be some rust, but Wentz's return will raise the Eagles' play to another level.



• Mike Wells, ESPN.com: Eagles 28, Colts 20



Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could have continued success through the air, as the Eagles have allowed an average of 309 yards passing in two games. It's uncertain which Carson Wentz will show up for the Eagles, as the quarterback is playing his first game since tearing his ACL in December. These haven't been the same Eagles so far, but they get the edge because of Wentz's return.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 20, Colts 16

Even with Carson Wentz back in action this week, don't count out those pesky Colts -- not after last week. Holy cow does Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus deserve credit. Sure, the story in this game will be the return of former Eagles offensive coordinator (and current Colts head coach) Frank Reich, who played a huge role in Philly's Super Bowl LII win. But Eberflus' defense has played above its head, especially against the run. It took the better part of three quarters before the Bengals offense got going against the Colts in Week 1, while Adrian Peterson was shut down by Indy (11 carries for 20 yards) in Week 2. As for the Eagles, they need to get more creative in the passing game with Wentz under center once more. Hopefully they'll have Jay Ajayi available, and they need to get Darren Sproles back sooner than later. With Sproles and still-recovering receiver Alshon Jeffery out, and with Mike Wallace suffering a fractured fibula that sent him to injured reserve, fill-in QB Nick Foles had to hold the ball too much in the loss to Tampa. Including receiver Mack Hollins, who was placed on IR earlier this month, Philadelphia is down three of its top four receivers and its pass-catching running back. Nelson Agholor is solid, but he's not a premier WR1. Indy's best chance is through a turnover-free showing from Andrew Luck.



• CBSSports.com staff: All eight of their experts are picking Philly in this one. Last week, just five thought the Birds would win. Guess they're getting that Carson Wentz bump.