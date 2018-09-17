Carson Wentz will start Eagles' Week 3 game vs. Colts, Doug Pederson announces

Typically, a Eagles' loss is treated like an apocalyptic event in Philadelphia. But just a day removed from a 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa, Birds fans seem to be looking up — and not because they're afraid the sky is falling.

It's because head coach Doug Pederson finally made the announcement the city had been anxiously awaiting, even more so now that Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles’ preseason struggles seem to have carried over to the regular season:

Carson Wentz is back.

“You’ve been waiting on this day forever. We all have. He’s been cleared, and we’re all excited about that," Pederson said, adding that there was never a doubt that he'd start as soon as he was medically ready.

Wentz, sidelined since tearing his ACL and LCL back in Week 14 of last season, led the NFL with 33 touchdown passes in 2017, despite missing the final three games of the year. And when training camp opened in late July with Wentz participating in 11-on-11 drills, there was a surge of positivity suggesting the 25-year-old QB, against all odds, could be ready for Week 1.

As training camp progressed, however, and Wentz’s participation level waxed and waned according to the plan laid out by the medical staff, it became clear that Foles would be the guy to start the season.

Throughout camp, the only thing holding Wentz back from playing was final medical clearance from team doctors that would allow him to take part in contact drill in practice — and, obviously, in games. On Sunday, just prior to the Eagles loss to the Bucs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wentz was "on track" to get final clearance this week and would likely start against the Colts.

As for Foles, 29, it appears his time in the spotlight is coming to a close (at least for now). But what he did over the course of his last eight games won't ever be forgotten — at least not in Philadelphia.

Nick Foles since Carson Wentz's injury

REGULAR SEASON VS. POSTSEASON



W-L CMP% YDS TD INT RTG REG.

3-2 59.8 932 6 3 77.8 POST 3-0 72.6 971 6 1 115.7

If Foles, who nearly retired a few years ago, never plays another snap again, he'll still be able to retire a Super Bowl champion and MVP. In the meantime, however, Foles just wants to go back to doing what he was doing last season, before that life-altering moment that thrust him into the spotlight in the first place.

More to come...

