More Sports:

September 17, 2018

Carson Wentz will start Eagles' Week 3 game vs. Colts, Doug Pederson announces

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091718_Carson-Jeffery_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports, File

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery celebrate a touchdown during last season's win over the Denver Broncos.

Typically, a Eagles' loss is treated like an apocalyptic event in Philadelphia. But just a day removed from a 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa, Birds fans seem to be looking up — and not because they're afraid the sky is falling. 

It's because head coach Doug Pederson finally made the announcement the city had been anxiously awaiting, even more so now that Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles’ preseason struggles seem to have carried over to the regular season:

Carson Wentz is back.

“You’ve been waiting on this day forever. We all have. He’s been cleared, and we’re all excited about that," Pederson said, adding that there was never a doubt that he'd start as soon as he was medically ready.

Wentz, sidelined since tearing his ACL and LCL back in Week 14 of last season, led the NFL with 33 touchdown passes in 2017, despite missing the final three games of the year. And when training camp opened in late July with Wentz participating in 11-on-11 drills, there was a surge of positivity suggesting the 25-year-old QB, against all odds, could be ready for Week 1. 

As training camp progressed, however, and Wentz’s participation level waxed and waned according to the plan laid out by the medical staff, it became clear that Foles would be the guy to start the season.

Throughout camp, the only thing holding Wentz back from playing was final medical clearance from team doctors that would allow him to take part in contact drill in practice — and, obviously, in games. On Sunday, just prior to the Eagles loss to the Bucs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wentz was "on track" to get final clearance this week and would likely start against the Colts. 

As for Foles, 29, it appears his time in the spotlight is coming to a close (at least for now). But what he did over the course of his last eight games won't ever be forgotten — at least not in Philadelphia.

Nick Foles since Carson Wentz's injury

REGULAR SEASON VS. POSTSEASON


W-L CMP% YDS TD INT RTG
REG.
3-2 59.8 932 6 3 77.8
POST3-0 72.6 971 6 1 115.7

If Foles, who nearly retired a few years ago, never plays another snap again, he'll still be able to retire a Super Bowl champion and MVP. In the meantime, however, Foles just wants to go back to doing what he was doing last season, before that life-altering moment that thrust him into the spotlight in the first place. 

More to come... 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles Carson Wentz Doug Pederson

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz will start Eagles' Week 3 game vs. Colts, Doug Pederson announces
091718_Carson-Jeffery_usat

Real Estate

Old City’s Painted Bride building denied protection via historic designation
painted bride center

Fitness

Runners rewarded with whiskey at Jack Daniel’s Hot Toddy 5K
Running in Philadelphia

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Buccaneers game
091618DeSeanJackson3

Music

Philly music we're listening to: Kurt Vile, Korine, Barney Cortez, and Cave People
Barney Cortez

Healthy Eating

Mayor Kenney signs Philadelphia's sodium menu warning label bill into law
Salt shaker

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.