Eagles-Commanders: A look at the odds

Another week, another game where the Eagles go in as the heavy favorites.

This time, it'll be a divisional matchup at home against Washington on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles are coming off a mini bye week after putting the Texans away down in Houston last Thursday. The Birds had a shaky first half out of the gate, and rookie running back Dameon Pierce helped the Texans keep pace, but Philly just had too much talent against a rebuilding squad and eventually pulled away.

The Commanders meanwhile, looking for their fourth straight win, nearly pulled off an upset against the NFC North-leading Minnesota on Sunday, and were in control for the better part of the game, but gave up 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and lost on a field goal with time expiring, 20-17.

The Eagles are 8-0, lead the NFC East, and are off to their best start in franchise history. The Commanders, they're at the bottom at 4-5, but only because they're the only team in the division that didn't somehow jump out to a great start.

Carson Wentz's Philly homecoming was supposed to be the big storyline for this game – it would've been his first time back at Lincoln Financial Field following the trade after the disastrous 2020 season – but a broken finger suffered while following through on a pass against Chicago denied that big angle.

Instead, the Eagles defense, which sacked Wentz nine times back in the Week 3 blowout down in Landover, will get a matchup against Taylor Heinicke again.

This is another matchup that leans strongly toward the Eagles, with several sportsbooks listing them as favorites by 10.5-11 points. Here's a look:

The Eagles have been benefiting from a generously relaxed schedule, but that shouldn't dismiss that they've been mostly firing on all cylinders.

The NFL's statistical leaderboard, for example, is littered with Eagles, star wide receiver A.J. Brown has been every bit as advertised, and Jalen Hurts has not only improved as a passer, but is playing so well that his MVP odds have skyrocketed.

The Eagles are going to lose a game at some point on the schedule, that seems all but inevitable. But there's no good reason to think it will be here, at least not yet.

