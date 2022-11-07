Jalen Hurts has the best odds to win the NFL MVP Award

November 07, 2022
Over the course of this Eagles season, I've been monitoring Jalen Hurts' odds for the NFL MVP Award. For the first time, Hurts is the top dog on the betting markets to bring home the hardware.
After a clunker from Josh Allen against the Jets, Hurts has leapfrogged the Bills' quarterback as the betting favorite to win MVP. Here are the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook:
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|+250
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|+275
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|+300
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|+1200
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|+2000
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|+2000
Hurts being No. 1 here might not even be the most surprising thing. Imagine someone telling you in August that Geno Smith would be tied for fifth in MVP odds halfway through the season.
Last week, I covered that Hurts was the favorite to win the Offensive Player of the Year Award. That remains true on DraftKings. Look at these odds:
|Player
|Team
|Odds
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|+300
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|+400
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|+900
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|+1000
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|+1100
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|+1100
I'm of the mindset that MVP should be a QB award and that OPOY should go to the best non-QB offensive player. I'm sure Eagles fans wouldn't complain if Hurts grabbed both awards though!
