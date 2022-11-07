Jalen Hurts has the best odds to win the NFL MVP Award

Over the course of this Eagles season, I've been monitoring Jalen Hurts' odds for the NFL MVP Award. For the first time, Hurts is the top dog on the betting markets to bring home the hardware.

After a clunker from Josh Allen against the Jets, Hurts has leapfrogged the Bills' quarterback as the betting favorite to win MVP. Here are the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook:





Player Team Odds Jalen Hurts Eagles +250 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +275 Josh Allen Bills +300 Lamar Jackson Ravens +1200 Joe Burrow Bengals +2000 Geno Smith Seahawks +2000



Hurts being No. 1 here might not even be the most surprising thing. Imagine someone telling you in August that Geno Smith would be tied for fifth in MVP odds halfway through the season.

Last week, I covered that Hurts was the favorite to win the Offensive Player of the Year Award. That remains true on DraftKings. Look at these odds:





Player Team Odds Jalen Hurts Eagles +300 Tyreek Hill Dolphins +400 Justin Jefferson Vikings +900 Cooper Kupp Rams +1000 Nick Chubb Browns +1100 Lamar Jackson Ravens +1100



I'm of the mindset that MVP should be a QB award and that OPOY should go to the best non-QB offensive player. I'm sure Eagles fans wouldn't complain if Hurts grabbed both awards though!

