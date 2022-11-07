More Sports:

November 07, 2022

Jalen Hurts has the best odds to win the NFL MVP Award

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Pass-Week-6-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts looks to throw during the first quarter against Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field.

Over the course of this Eagles season, I've been monitoring Jalen Hurts' odds for the NFL MVP Award. For the first time, Hurts is the top dog on the betting markets to bring home the hardware. 

After a clunker from Josh Allen against the Jets, Hurts has leapfrogged the Bills' quarterback as the betting favorite to win MVP. Here are the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook:


Player Team Odds 
Jalen Hurts Eagles +250 
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +275 
Josh Allen Bills +300 
Lamar Jackson Ravens +1200 
Joe Burrow Bengals +2000 
Geno Smith Seahawks +2000 

Hurts being No. 1 here might not even be the most surprising thing. Imagine someone telling you in August that Geno Smith would be tied for fifth in MVP odds halfway through the season.

Last week, I covered that Hurts was the favorite to win the Offensive Player of the Year Award. That remains true on DraftKings. Look at these odds:


 PlayerTeam Odds 
Jalen Hurts Eagles +300 
Tyreek Hill Dolphins +400 
 Justin JeffersonVikings +900 
Cooper Kupp  Rams+1000 
Nick Chubb Browns +1100 
Lamar Jackson Ravens +1100 

I'm of the mindset that MVP should be a QB award and that OPOY should go to the best non-QB offensive player. I'm sure Eagles fans wouldn't complain if Hurts grabbed both awards though!

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Crime

5 men charged in gun trafficking ring operating in Bucks and Montgomery Counties
Gun trafficking ring busted in Montgomery and Bucks Counties

Sponsored

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Opioids

Fentanyl test strips made legal in Pennsylvania in hopes of reducing overdose deaths
Fentanyl Test Strips

Eagles

Random notes: NFL stat leaderboards are littered with Eagles
110722JalenHurts

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan to release another thriller with Universal in 2024
m. night shyamalan thriller universal 2024

Food & Drink

Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties
Farmers Market northern liberties

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved