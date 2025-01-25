Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks and betting odds for the NFC Championship Game

The Eagles will look to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Washington Commanders (and Josh Harris...) in the NFC Championship Game. It'll be the third meeting between the two NFC East rivals this season and there's never been a rubber match for these franchises that's this important.

Here are the odds and PhillyVoice staff predictions for the Birds-Commanders game...

• ODDS •

NFL Championship Game betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -6 WAS +225

PHI -278 47.5 FanDuel PHI -6.5 WAS +235

PHI -290 47.5 *Lines as of Saturday morning

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 14-5

PICK: Eagles 33, Commander 30

The Commanders have a dynamic, exciting, playmaking quarterback in Jayden Daniels who can take over games. He is playing at a high level as a rookie, while Jalen Hurts is not, at least as a passer. That is a pretty significant checkmark in the Commanders' favor in this matchup.

However, the Eagles are better almost everywhere else:

• Running back: Eagles (and it isn't close)

• Wide receiver: Eagles

• Tight end: Eagles

• Offensive line: Eagles (and it isn't close)

• Defensive line: Eagles

• Linebackers: Commanders

• Cornerback: Eagles

• Safety: Eagles

That's too much for Daniels to overcome, and the Commanders' underdog story will end in Philly on Sunday. I do think this will be a close game, with Jake Elliott making a walk-off field goal to advance to the Super Bowl, 33-30.

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 13-6

PICK: Eagles 27, Commanders 22

The Eagles are the better team on paper. They've been the better team all season long. They have home-field advantage and on Sunday afternoon they'll be punching a ticket to the Super Bowl.

The list of unknowns for Philly is a little lengthier than you'd like it to be — beginning with how banged up Jalen Hurts will look with a knee brace on. But the ride for the Commanders extending all the way to the Super Bowl is a bridge too far for a rebuilding franchise with a rookie quarterback.

This rivalry will define the rest of the decade for the NFC East. The Birds will throw the first haymaker in the NFC title game.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 15-4

PICK: Eagles 38, Commanders 7

This is the only score I would pick.

Nick Tricome

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 14-5

PICK: Eagles 27, Commanders 10

A couple more home-run swings from Saquon Barkley, a wall in the form of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, and a deep touchdown downfield from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown will send the Eagles off to New Orleans.

Jayden Daniels has been good, and Washington has surprised everyone, but the Eagles are just better.

