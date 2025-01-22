Eagles-Commanders preview: Five things to watch when the Eagles have the ball

The Philadelphia Eagles' are in the NFC Championship Game, and their opponent will be the Washington Commanders, in a rubber match after the two teams split this season. Here are our five things to watch, when the Eagles have the ball.

1) Can Jalen Hurts run?

In the first quarter of the Eagles-Commanders matchup Week 16, Saquon Barkley exploded for 7 carries for 109 yards and 2 TDs. The rest of the way he had 22 carries for 41 yards. After Hurts was knocked out of that game with a concussion, the Eagles got one more long run out of Barkley, but the Commanders would eventually adjust to the transition from Hurts to Kenny Pickett.

Shortly after the Eagles' loss to the Commanders, we showed a long thread of Pickett's day in Washington.

One of the themes of that game (and the above thread) was that the Commanders' defense identified that Pickett wasn't a threat to keep the ball on zone read plays. So the Commanders ignored him, and simply attacked Barkley, leading to a bunch of tackles for loss or other very small gains. Without an effective rushing attack, the Eagles struggled to move the ball, and they scored just 12 points on their final 9 drives in that game.

During the Eagles' Divisional Round win over the Rams, Hurts was tackled awkwardly, prompting a long visit to the blue medical tent.

He would emerge from the tent in time for the Eagles' next offensive series, and never missed a play, but he also didn't look quite right thereafter.

A healthy, able-to-run Hurts allows the Eagles' rushing attack to operate at a high level. If Hurts is not close to 100 percent as a runner, expect the Commanders to ignore the threat of him as a runner and key in solely on Barkley.

2) We know Saquon Barkley can run

After resting up Week 18, Barkley has 51 carries for 324 yards (6.4 YPC) and 2 TDs in the Eagles' two playoff games.

In the first Eagles-Commanders matchup, the Commanders did a nice job keeping Barkley in check for much of the night, and then... bang... two touchdown runs in under 30 seconds. TD run No. 1:

Great blocks by Lane Johnson and Mekhi Becton on that run.

On the Commanders' ensuing possession, Reed Blankenship picked off Jayden Daniels, and then two plays later, Barkley struck again with a 39-yard TD run:

Watch Cam Jurgens on that play. He tosses a DB like a rag doll, and when the DB gets up to try to chase Barkley, Jurgens dumps him to the ground again.

In Week 16, as noted above, Barkley had a long run (68 yards) before the Commanders would eventually bottle him up the rest of the day. Here was that long run:

Barkley's stats in those two games:

• Week 11: 26 carries, 146 yards (5.6 YPC), 2 TDs.

• Week 16: 29 carries, 150 yards (5.2 YPC), 2 TDs.

Interestingly, 185 of Barkley's 296 rushing yards (62.5%) against the Commanders this season either came in the fourth quarter of the Week 11 matchup or the first quarter of the Week 16 matchup. They've been able to bottle him up for long stretches, but Barkley has had his explosive moments.

It probably can't just be the Saquon Barkley show on Sunday. The Eagles are going to need help from the passing game.