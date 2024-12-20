Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks, betting odds and more with the NFC East up for grabs

December 20, 2024
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are headed to Washington looking to push their winning streak to 11 straight, which would clinch the NFC East for the Birds in the process.
The Commanders fell behind in the division race a while ago, and although they still have a narrow chance, Jayden Daniels and co. will be focused on continuing to battle after a playoff spot, while maybe hoping to swing an upset, too.
Will the Eagles wrap up the division on Sunday and keep themselves after the NFC's top seed in the playoffs?
Here's how our writers are feeling...
TV: FOX (????)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|PHI -3.5
|PHI -170
WSH +142
|45.5
|FanDuel
|PHI -3.5
|PHI -174
WSH +146
|45.5
|BetRivers
|PHI -3.5
|PHI -186
WSH +150
|45.5
|BetMGM
|PHI -3.5
|PHI -175
WSH +145
|45.5
|bet365
|PHI -3
|PHI -170
WSH +145
|45.5
MORE: Jimmy's Week 16 picks
I picked the Steelers last week and I was wrong. And now I am faced with the real possibility that the Eagles finish the season 13-0. If that happened, the Eagles would be in elite company, alongside teams like Aaron Rodgers' 2011 Packers, Drew Brees' 2009 Saints and John Elway's 1998 Broncos. The last test of the season is in Washington, where the Commanders will look to fend off an Eagles NFC East clinch for at least one more week. After seeing what I saw last week from the Eagles' defense and passing offense, I'd take them to beat the Bills or Lions this week.
I smell a blowout. The Eagles have not lost in Landover in the Nick Sirianni era. Vic Fangio is working wonders for the best Birds defense of the 21st century. Jalen Hurts and the passing attack are crisper. Then there's, of course, Saquon Barkley looming to go off at any minute. Apologies to Commanders running back Brian Robinson, but Washington simply is not the better team.
MORE: Eagles-Commanders Week 16 injury report, with analysis
The Eagles can pass again and they still have Saquon Barkley, who gashed Washington last time for two touchdowns and a 146 rushing yards.
That's just going to be too much for Washington to handle, and Jayden Daniels won't be able to make anywhere near enough of a dent in the Philly defense to compensate.
The Eagles are going to take care of business here and leave Landover with some new division champion shirts and hats.
Kenny Pickett will be under center by the fourth quarter.
MORE: Eagles Week 16 playoff-clinching/seeding scenarios
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports