December 20, 2024

Eagles-Commanders: Staff picks, betting odds and more with the NFC East up for grabs

Will the Eagles make it 11 straight wins and an NFC East title?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121524_EaglesSteelers_Jalen-Hurts-1123.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles can clinch the NFC East title with one more win.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are headed to Washington looking to push their winning streak to 11 straight, which would clinch the NFC East for the Birds in the process. 

The Commanders fell behind in the division race a while ago, and although they still have a narrow chance, Jayden Daniels and co. will be focused on continuing to battle after a playoff spot, while maybe hoping to swing an upset, too.

Will the Eagles wrap up the division on Sunday and keep themselves after the NFC's top seed in the playoffs?

Here's how our writers are feeling...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 16

Eagles (12-2) at Commanders (9-5)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Northwest Stadium (Landover, MD)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (????)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 16 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -3.5PHI -170
WSH +142		45.5
FanDuel PHI -3.5PHI -174
WSH +146		45.5
BetRiversPHI -3.5PHI -186
WSH +150		45.5
 BetMGMPHI -3.5PHI -175
WSH +145		45.5
bet365 PHI -3PHI -170
WSH +145		45.5
*Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-4

PICK: Eagles 29, Commanders 16

The Commanders haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet this season. Their wins have come against the following teams: 

  1. Giants (2-12)
  2. Bengals (6-8)
  3. Cardinals (7-7)
  4. Browns (3-11)
  5. Panthers (3-11)
  6. Bears (4-10)
  7. Giants (2-12)
  8. Titans (3-11)
  9. Saints (5-9)

Combined record of those above teams: 35-91 (0.278).

In the Eagles' Week 11 matchup against the Commanders, Jalen Hurts didn't play well and Jake Elliott missed three kicks (2 FGs and a PAT). The Eagles still outgained the Commanders 434-264, and the final score was closer than the game would indicate because of a garbage time Zach Ertz TD and 2-point conversion with 28 seconds to go that cut the deficit from 26-10 to 26-18.

The Eagles are playing at a high level, while the Commanders feel a little bit like pretenders.

MOREJimmy's Week 16 picks

Evan Macy

@evan_macy
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-4

PICK: Eagles 29, Commanders 21

I picked the Steelers last week and I was wrong. And now I am faced with the real possibility that the Eagles finish the season 13-0. If that happened, the Eagles would be in elite company, alongside teams like Aaron Rodgers' 2011 Packers, Drew Brees' 2009 Saints and John Elway's 1998 Broncos. The last test of the season is in Washington, where the Commanders will look to fend off an Eagles NFC East clinch for at least one more week. After seeing what I saw last week from the Eagles' defense and passing offense, I'd take them to beat the Bills or Lions this week. 

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-3

PICK: Eagles 31, Commanders 13

I smell a blowout. The Eagles have not lost in Landover in the Nick Sirianni era. Vic Fangio is working wonders for the best Birds defense of the 21st century. Jalen Hurts and the passing attack are crisper. Then there's, of course, Saquon Barkley looming to go off at any minute. Apologies to Commanders running back Brian Robinson, but Washington simply is not the better team. 

MORE: Eagles-Commanders Week 16 injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-4

PICK: Eagles 34, Commanders 17

The Eagles can pass again and they still have Saquon Barkley, who gashed Washington last time for two touchdowns and a 146 rushing yards.

That's just going to be too much for Washington to handle, and Jayden Daniels won't be able to make anywhere near enough of a dent in the Philly defense to compensate. 

The Eagles are going to take care of business here and leave Landover with some new division champion shirts and hats.

Kenny Pickett will be under center by the fourth quarter.

MORE: Eagles Week 16 playoff-clinching/seeding scenarios

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

