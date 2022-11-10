Eagles-Commanders Week 10 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team coming off their mini-bye. Their Week 10 opponent, the Washington Commanders, have a bunch of notable players on injured reserve.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status CB Avonte Maddox Hamstring DNP

CB Josh Jobe Hamstring DNP CB Josiah Scott Ankle Limited



Thursday notes:

• Starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry are healthy, but it's at least a little concerning that the Eagles have three cornerbacks on their initial injury report.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DT Jordan Davis (IR - Week 9): Davis was carted off with an ankle injury suffered against the Steelers Week 8. He doesn't have eye-popping stats to start the season (14 tackles, 1 batted pass in 7 games), but he has been effective clogging up holes in the run game, playing almost solely in odd-man fronts as a nose tackle through the first six games of the season. Against the Steelers, he started seeing more action in even-man fronts, aligning as a three-technique. With Davis out, the Eagles will likely have to play Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave a little more than they'd prefer, and they may have to commit more bodies toward stopping the run.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.





Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status LB Cole Holcomb Foot DNP

RB J.D. McKissic Neck DNP WR Jahan Dotson Hamstring Limited C Tyler Larsen Back Limited LB David Mayo Hamstring Limited



Thursday notes:

• Dotson has missed the last five games. He did not practice at all last week, so his limited status is a good sign for the Commanders. He had 12 catches for 152 yards and 4 TDs in 4 games before he got hurt.

• Holcomb is probably the Commanders' best linebacker. He has missed the last two games. 69 tackles in 7 games.



• McKissic is the Commanders' passing down back.



• The Commanders have had seven different offensive line combinations in nine games. Larsen is the backup center to Chase Roullier, who was lost for the season after Week 2.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Carson Wentz (IR - Week 7): The Eagles pummeled Wentz Week 3 in Washington, when they sacked him nine times.



That was sort of the "revenge game" between Wentz and the Eagles, though it would have been fun to see Wentz play again in Philadelphia. Instead, Taylor Heinicke will get the start. The Commanders are 2-1 in Heinicke starts this season, but they have all been unaesthetically-pleasing offensive performances.

• DE Chase Young (PUP): Young missed the first nine games of the Commanders' season while still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year. His 21-day practice window was activated last week, and it is expected that he will be added to active roster ahead of Monday night, and will likely start against the Eagles.

• C Chase Roullier (IR - Week 3): Roullier is the Commanders' starting center, and a good player. As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Commanders have started seven different offensive line combinations in nine games this season, including four different players at center. Tyler Larsen will likely get the start at center Monday night.

• iOL Wes Schweitzer (IR - Week 4): Schweitzer began the season as the starting RG. He missed Week 2 with an injury, but came back Week 3 and started at C in place of Roullier. He suffered a concussion, landed on IR, and has not played since.



• DT Phidarian Mathis (IR - Week 1): Mathis was the Commanders' second-round pick this year. He tore his meniscus Week 1 and his season is over. The Commanders are razor thin at DT, as Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne has each played more than 82 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps.