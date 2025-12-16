Eagles-Commanders Week 16 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have a few new additions to their injury report, and they'll have a short week to get ready for their Saturday Week 16 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who the team has decided to shut down for the rest of the season.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Tues* Wed Thurs Status RT Lane Johnson Foot DNP

iDL Jalen Carter Shoulders DNP RB Saquon Barkley Stinger DNP LG Landon Dickerson Calf DNP OT Fred Johnson Ankle DNP FB Cameron Latu Stinger DNP RB Tank Bigsby Illness Limited EDE Jaelan Phillips Knee Full LB Zack Baun Hand Full OT Cameron Williams Shoulder Full



Tuesday notes (Walkthrough, estimation only):

• Lane Johnson is still not yet practicing, but he is expected to make his return to the field Saturday against the Commanders. We'll see.

• Jalen Carter still isn't practicing yet either, though the Eagles defense has been stellar without him the last two weeks.



• Landon Dickerson played through his calf injury Week 15, and did not look right.



• Saquon Barkley's stinger was unknown until now. The Eagles are just two days removed from their win over the Raiders, so we'll get a better sense if his injury is serious if he continues to be a DNP on Wednesday. He seemed fine in the locker room after the Raiders game, for whatever that is worth. Same with Fred Johnson.



• Jalen Hurts seemed to hurt his lower leg on an awkward tackle against the Raiders, but he does not appear on the injury report.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He will be eligible to come off of IR next week, though Marcus Epps has played well in his absence.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.



The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively a redshirt season for him. Williams did have his 21-day practice window activated last Thursday, but he remains unlikely to play this season.

