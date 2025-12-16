Eagles-Commanders Week 16 injury report, with analysis

December 16, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles have a few new additions to their injury report, and they'll have a short week to get ready for their Saturday Week 16 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who the team has decided to shut down for the rest of the season.
Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|Tues*
|Wed
|Thurs
|Status
|RT Lane Johnson
|Foot
|DNP
|iDL Jalen Carter
|Shoulders
|DNP
|RB Saquon Barkley
|Stinger
|DNP
|LG Landon Dickerson
|Calf
|DNP
|OT Fred Johnson
|Ankle
|DNP
|FB Cameron Latu
|Stinger
|DNP
|RB Tank Bigsby
|Illness
|Limited
|EDE Jaelan Phillips
|Knee
|Full
|LB Zack Baun
|Hand
|Full
|OT Cameron Williams
|Shoulder
|Full
Tuesday notes (Walkthrough, estimation only):
• Lane Johnson is still not yet practicing, but he is expected to make his return to the field Saturday against the Commanders. We'll see.
• Jalen Carter still isn't practicing yet either, though the Eagles defense has been stellar without him the last two weeks.
• Landon Dickerson played through his calf injury Week 15, and did not look right.
• Saquon Barkley's stinger was unknown until now. The Eagles are just two days removed from their win over the Raiders, so we'll get a better sense if his injury is serious if he continues to be a DNP on Wednesday. He seemed fine in the locker room after the Raiders game, for whatever that is worth. Same with Fred Johnson.
• Jalen Hurts seemed to hurt his lower leg on an awkward tackle against the Raiders, but he does not appear on the injury report.
• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs. He will be eligible to come off of IR next week, though Marcus Epps has played well in his absence.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronkwo was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps) before tearing his triceps.
• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, season over): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.
The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season.
The Eagles activated Hinton's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.
• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively a redshirt season for him. Williams did have his 21-day practice window activated last Thursday, but he remains unlikely to play this season.
|Player
|Injury
|Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Status
|LT Laremy Tunsil
|Oblique
|DNP
|LB Bobby Wagner
|Knee/Rest
|DNP
|DT Eddie Goldman
|Concussion
|DNP
|TE Colson Yankoff
|Ankle
|DNP
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Elbow
|Limited
|CB Jonathan Jones
|Rib
|Full
|RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Groin
|Full
|OT George Fant
|Knee
|Full
|DE Drake Jackson
|Groin/Knee
|Full
Tuesday notes:
• Jayden Daniels has been shut down for the season, in case you missed that. Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback.
• Starting LT Laremy Tunsil left the Commanders' Week 15 win over the Giants, but returned to the field later in the game. He did not practice on Tuesday. With the Commanders holding Daniels out for the rest of the season, it's not out of the question that they might also make sure Tunsil doesn't make his injury worse by playing hurt. His status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
• TE Zach Ertz: Ertz had 66 catches for 654 yards and 7 TDs in his first season with the Commanders in 2024. In 2025, he had 50 catches for 504 yards and 4 TDs before he tore his ACL against the Vikings Week 13. He remains second on the team in receiving yards. His season (maybe his career?) is over.
• CB Marshon Lattimore: Lattimore looked cooked when he was healthy this season, committing 9 penalties in 9 games. He tore an ACL in November and his season is over. With Lattimore and Trey Amos (below) both on IR, the Commanders' starters at CB will likely be Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene, and Antonio Hamilton. So, the Eagles should have some matchup advantages there.
• CB Trey Amos: Amos is a second-round rookie who started 8 games this season. 32 tackles, 6 PBUs, 0 INTs. He was up and down this season. Too many missed tackles. He suffered a fractured fibula in November and his season is over.
• DE Dorance Armstrong: Armstrong's season was off to a strong start, as he had 5.5 sacks in 7 games before suffering an undisclosed season-ending knee injury.
• DE Deatrich Wise: Wise was set to be part of the Commanders' D-line rotation this season, but he suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury Week 2.
• RB Austin Ekeler: In 2024, Ekeler had 733 yards from scrimmage as the Commanders' third down back. He tore his Achilles Week 3, ending his season.
• WR/RS Luke McCaffrey: McCaffrey had 11 catches for 203 yards and 3 TDs as a receiver, and he was the team's primary kick returner before suffering a likely season-ending collarbone fracture Week 9 against the Seahawks.
• DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Jean-Baptiste is a rotational defensive lineman who had a nice start to the season, with 6 tackles and a sack in the Commanders' first three games. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle way back in Week 3. Usually that's an injury that players can recover from in-season if they occur early enough, but the Commanders will likely just shut him down for the season.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader