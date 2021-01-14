Report: Eagles could be losing OL coach Jeff Stoutland to Alabama

Highly respected Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland could be heading back to Alabama, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Stoutland has been with the team since 2013, and he is an assistant that the Eagles would be highly likely to want to retain, no matter who they ultimately hire as their new head coach. During the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, it's not often credited as such, but the offensive line was the best performing unit on the team. It was an incredibly well-coached, cohesive, and talented group that dominated in the playoffs.

More recently, in 2020, Stoutland was forced to juggle the offensive line on a weekly basis, as the Eagles had 14 different starting offensive line combinations in 16 games:

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 2.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 3.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - Week 6 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 8 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 8.0 - Week 10 Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 11 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson

10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbg Jack Driscoll 13.0 - Weeks 15 and 16 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor 14.0 - Week 17 Brett Toth Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Matt Pryor



And yet, while the Eagles allowed more sacks than any team in the league (partly because of their quarterbacks), the offensive line performed as well as could reasonably be expected, given the injury toll and level of talent.





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Heading into 2021, Jason Peters almost certainly won't be back with the Eagles, and there's a decent chance Jason Kelce won't either. They were both Stoutland favorites. \

Losing Stoutland could theoretically also stunt the growth of guys like Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard, who would likely have to learn new techniques with a different O-Line coach. If there's ever a time for Jeffrey Lurie to write a blank check, this might qualify.

Update: Les Bowen says not so fast.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader