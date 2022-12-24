WATCH: Josh Sweat grabs pick-6 off Dak Prescott

Dallas' first drive Saturday ended in an Eagles' touchdown.

On 1st and 10, Dak Prescott rolled out off play action and threw a pass that was plucked right out of the air by defensive end Josh Sweat, who took it the other way for six on the board and eventually a 10-0 Eagles lead.

Check it out:

So how's that for a start?

The play was Sweat's first career interception, first career touchdown, and follows up a two-sack performance last week against the Bears in what has so far been a career year.

Here's hoping that it includes an NFC East title after Saturday.

