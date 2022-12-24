More Sports:

December 24, 2022

WATCH: Josh Sweat grabs pick-6 off Dak Prescott

How's that for a start?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles DE Josh Sweat

Dallas' first drive Saturday ended in an Eagles' touchdown. 

On 1st and 10, Dak Prescott rolled out off play action and threw a pass that was plucked right out of the air by defensive end Josh Sweat, who took it the other way for six on the board and eventually a 10-0 Eagles lead. 

Check it out:

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1606766669816221696?s=20&t=Qg48-4GRfT55LMQR4w7BxQ

So how's that for a start?

The play was Sweat's first career interception, first career touchdown, and follows up a two-sack performance last week against the Bears in what has so far been a career year. 

Here's hoping that it includes an NFC East title after Saturday. 

