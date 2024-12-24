Eagles-Cowboys Week 17 odds preview: Can the Birds clinch the NFC East if Jalen Hurts sits?

For the first time in seemingly forever, there are some extreme unknowns for the Eagles heading into their Week 17 bout with the Cowboys — a game that was "demoted" to a 1 p.m. kickoff due to a lack of expected entertainment value.

The Eagles hold their NFC East destiny in their own hands, but it could be Kenny Pickett's hands — or even Tanner McKee's — in control of things as the feisty Cowboys come to town fresh off a spoiler win over the playoff-hopeful Buccaneers.

Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush should not be able to carve up the Eagles defense as easily as Jayden Daniels did last week in Washington, but the confidence of a sports better should definitely rely on which Philly quarterback lines up under center to start this one.

We'll know later in the week whether Jalen Hurts is able to make short work of the NFL's concussion protocol. But for now the sportsbooks are liking the Eagles to close out the NFC East race and rest their starters next week against the Giants. Here's a look...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -9 PHI -425

DAL +330 43 FanDuel PHI -9.5 PHI -290

DAL +380 43.5 BetRivers PHI -9.5 PHI -455

DAL +340 45. BetMGM PHI -9.5 PHI -450

DAL +360 43 OddsShark PHI -9.5 PHI -490

DAL +380 43.5 *Lines as of Tuesday





Will the odds shift in one direction or the other once the starting quarterback situation becomes clearer? Will the Cowboys be able to mimic the Commanders last Sunday and load the box against Saquon Barkley to slow down the Eagles best weapon?

MORE EAGLES: 5 Eagles thoughts: Flushing a loss and a potential playoff rematch with Washington





The Eagles defense is also a factor that bares mentioning. The unit uncharacteristically forced five turnovers last week. It also allowed 36 points. Clearly, losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to an ejection hurt the thin secondary corps and he should be full go this week. The defense as a whole was banged up for stretches Sunday, with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and a few others missing plays due to minor ailments.

Dallas Week will have a different flavor this time, but it's a hugely important game for the Eagles regardless of when it airs on TV or who starts at quarterback.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports