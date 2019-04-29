More Sports:

April 29, 2019

Eagles exercise QB Carson Wentz's fifth-year option

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042419CarsonWentz Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz will remain under the Eagles' control through the 2020 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles made the extremely obvious decision to exercise a fifth-year option on franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. Barring a contract extension between now and next season, Wentz's 2020 salary will be $22,783,000, according to a league source. His cap number in 2019, again, barring an extension, will be $8,487,927.

Wentz had a promising rookie season in 2016, when he was able to start all 16 games. He showed flashes of greatness, but he was hamstrung by missing offensive linemen and one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL.

In 2017, aided by better weapons in the passing game, Wentz was arguably the best player in the NFL before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Without Wentz's contributions, the Eagles almost certainly would not have earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and likely would not have won their first ever Super Bowl as a result.

In 2018, Wentz missed the team's first two games while still recovering from that ACL surgery. When he returned, he was clearly not 100 percent healthy, and yet, still improved on his quarterback rating from the previous season. It would later be revealed that he had been playing through a fracture in his back, which would eventually cause him to miss the final three regular season games, as well as two playoff games.

Wentz still has to put injury concerns to rest, but when healthy, he is, in my view, an elite talent, and a top-five caliber quarterback.

So what is the 'fifth-year option?'

Players drafted in the first round who have completed their third year in the league are eligible to have a fifth year added onto their contract by their team. 

It isn't cheap. For players drafted in the top 10, the cost of the fifth year is the average of the top 10 salaries in the NFL at that player's position in the fourth year of their contracts. For players drafted anywhere in the range of 11th to 32nd overall, it is the average of the third-highest paid player to the 25th-highest paid player at that player's position in the fourth year of their contracts.

Wentz was drafted second overall, obviously, so he would fall into the former bucket.

One important caveat to note is that the fifth year salary does not become fully guaranteed until the first day of the new league year in the player's fifth year (in Wentz's case, sometime in March of 2020). It is fully guaranteed for injury, however. As in, if, say, a player tore his ACL late in his fourth season, that fifth-year option would become fully guaranteed.

Ultimately, there's little risk to exercising Wentz's fifth-year option, and even if there were, the Eagles would not let him slip away under any circumstances.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Carson Wentz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved