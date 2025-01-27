More Culture:

January 27, 2025

Eagles fans can leave messages for the team ahead of Super Bowl LIX by calling from these 5 rotary phones in Philly

Visit Philadelphia is encouraging fanatics to show their support by leaving voicemails before the big game. Some will be shared on its social media pages.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles phones bird call Provided image/Visit Philadelphia

Five rotary phones, including the one above in Dilworth Park, have been placed around Philadelphia for Eagles fans to leave messages for the team following its NFC championship.

Eagles fans can congratulate the team on their NFC championship over the next two days by making calls from five rotary phones placed throughout Philadelphia. 

These so-called "Bird Calls" allow fans to leave voicemails that will be shared by Visit Philadelphia – the city's tourism arm – in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2, when they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. 

MORE: New Wells Fargo Center shop lets Flyers fans build their own Gritty plush

Fans also can leave messages by spotting a roving video crew in Center City and using its mobile phone. Select messages will appear on Visit Philadelphia's social media pages and marketing materials.

Fans haven't been given parameters on what to say, but one can expect some "Go Birds" and (correctly spelled) "E-A-G-L-E-S" chants are in order. Other options: a favorite moment from Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, some advice on how to beat the Chiefs or just telling Jalen Hurts that he's handsome. 

The rotary phones will be available Monday and Tuesday at the following locations and times. 

• Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Mayfair Diner, 7373 Frankford Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Pat's King of Steaks, 1237 E. Passyunk Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Temple University student center, 1755 N. 13th St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
• University of Pennsylvania bookstore, 3601 Walnut St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Out-of-town fans – or those who are unable to get to one of the rotary phones – can leave messages by calling (267) 352-4496. 

