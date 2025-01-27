Eagles fans can leave messages for the team ahead of Super Bowl LIX by calling from these 5 rotary phones in Philly

Eagles fans can congratulate the team on their NFC championship over the next two days by making calls from five rotary phones placed throughout Philadelphia.

These so-called "Bird Calls" allow fans to leave voicemails that will be shared by Visit Philadelphia – the city's tourism arm – in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2, when they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Fans also can leave messages by spotting a roving video crew in Center City and using its mobile phone. Select messages will appear on Visit Philadelphia's social media pages and marketing materials.

Fans haven't been given parameters on what to say, but one can expect some "Go Birds" and (correctly spelled) "E-A-G-L-E-S" chants are in order. Other options: a favorite moment from Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, some advice on how to beat the Chiefs or just telling Jalen Hurts that he's handsome.

The rotary phones will be available Monday and Tuesday at the following locations and times.

• Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Mayfair Diner, 7373 Frankford Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Pat's King of Steaks, 1237 E. Passyunk Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Temple University student center, 1755 N. 13th St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• University of Pennsylvania bookstore, 3601 Walnut St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Out-of-town fans – or those who are unable to get to one of the rotary phones – can leave messages by calling (267) 352-4496.