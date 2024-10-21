Eagles film review: The secondary and defensive line worked together for 8 sacks vs. the Giants

In their win over the New York Giants Week 7, the Philadelphia Eagles sacked Giants quarterbacks eight times. It was a team effort, as the corners and linebackers did a good job of taking away Daniel Jones' first reads, and the pass rushers set up their teammates to clean up on Jones after getting him to move in the pocket.

"It started off with Sweaty [Josh Sweat] getting the first one, and then rushing together," Brandon Graham said. "That's always how you get them. And then, of course, the DBs gotta take away the first read, because obviously you have to get them to hold the ball a little bit."

"We're just working together," Quinyon Mitchell said, "showing different looks and stuff like that, trying to get him off his first read."

A look at all 8 sacks:

• Sack 1: Jones is looking up top at Malik Nabers (1) against Quinyon Mitchell (27). It's hard to tell if the route design is a straight double move deep shot, or if the route is a double move, and then stop route. My guess is that it was supposed to be a deep shot, but Nabers has the option to cut off the route if the corner isn't fooled by the double move. I doubt Brian Daboll is calling for a double-move stop route with Andrew Thomas out, but, maybe? Anyway, Mitchell is all over the double move, and Jones is meat by the time Nabers hits the stop route. Josh Sweat (19) fights through a chip, knocks Joshua Ezeudu's (75) hands down, and sacks Jones.

• Sack 2: Jones looks left at the snap and immediately doesn't like what he sees, so he refocuses to the right. His tight end stumbles, so he likely bailed on that route, and he can't throw to Nabers (1), who is bracketed by Darius Slay (2) and Zack Baun (53). By then, Nolan Smith (3) has already run through Ezeudu (75) for the sack.

• Sack 3: Vic Fangio dials up a blitz at the right time, as the Giants are running play action. Jones has his back turned to the defense on the fake, and when he turns around Nakobe Dean (17) is already in his face.

• Sack 4: The player to watch here is Reed Blankenship (32). It's 3rd and 11, and he's guarding the sticks. Wan'Dale Robinson (17) is in the left slot, and he runs into Blankenship's zone. Blankenship has that on lock. But Blankenship is also reading Jones' eyes, and when Jones comes off of Robinson, Blankenship then begins to move toward Darius Slayton (86), who is running an in route from the outside. Jones hesitates when Blankenship moves toward the other receiver, giving Bryce Huff (0) enough time to get home.

• Sack 5: Jones is looking at Nabers (1) out of the left slot, but Dean is all over that route with eyes on the QB. Meanwhile, Milton Williams (93) fights through a double team, Sweat (19) collapses the pocket from the edge, and Jalen Carter (98) cleans up.

• Sack 6: Play action. Looks like a shot play to Nabers (1), but Smith (3) beats Jermaine Eleumunor (72) around the edge, grabs Jones' arm, and when Jones tries to get away, he is met by Carter (98), who fights through Greg Van Roten (74) for the sack before the routes can develop down the field.

• Sack 7: Again, like in sack No. 1, Nabers (1), top opf the screen, runs a double move stop route that has no chance with the way the Giants' offensive line is playing. Slay (2) is all over the double move, and then gets away with a tug on Nabers' jersey on the stop route. Huff (0) dusts Eleumunor (72) around the edge, forcing Jones to step up into the arms of the blitzing Dean (17).

• Sack 8: And finally, we're in garbage time now. Jalyx Hunt (58) is unblocked, and he chases down Drew Lock for the strip sack.

