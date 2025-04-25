Eagles first-round draft grade roundup: LB Jihaad Campbell

Earlier this afternoon, we graded the Philadelphia Eagles' first round selection of Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell. Here's how some other folks around the country graded the Campbell pick.

Since all the analysis below is basically, "Howie Roseman can have my baby," we'll just publish them without commentary.

Even with ﻿﻿﻿﻿Zack Baun﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿Nolan Smith﻿﻿﻿﻿ already in the fold, Howie Roseman moved up from No. 32 for another talented SEC defender. Giving one of the team's four fifth-round picks to Kansas City to acquire Campbell was surely a no-brainer for the GM. Campbell, like Baun, can play inside or outside, possessing both the strength to take on linemen and play the run and the quickness to go sideline to sideline. I think he'll show more pass-rush skills than he did at Alabama, emulating Baun's career path.

When you’re the champion and you draft well, you’re rewarded. The Eagles could use a little more second-level punch, and Howie Roseman saw Campbell as an instant playmaker. So, Philadelphia traded up one spot with Kansas City (tacking on pick No. 164) and landed Brugler’s 14th-ranked prospect. Campbell played all over the field last year, finishing with 117 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was named first-team All-SEC and second-team All-America, and he boasts good speed (4.52-second 40) and a large wingspan (80 inches). He’s also a strong blitzer and explosive hitter. The best part? He’s still ascending.

After trading up one spot with the Chiefs (giving up the 164th pick), the Eagles take my 11th-ranked player. I’ll just say what I always seem to say when it comes to Howie Roseman’s picks: He can’t keep getting away with this.

The Eagles have Nakobe Dean coming off an injury, so why not take a linebacker who can step in and help right away. If Dean isn't ready, Campbell can start next to Zach Baun. Solid pick.

Campbell is one of the best prospects in this class regardless of position, and is almost certainly the top pure linebacker. Campbell was a stud with the Crimson Tide, playing 35 games over the past three years including 26 over the past two campaigns. In 2024, Campbell was a first-team All-SEC member while totaling 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The Philadelphia Eagles never invest in linebackers. Except this year, apparently. Not only did the Eagles draft Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, but they even traded up one spot and surrendered a fifth-round pick to make sure they landed Campbell. If not for a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair a torn labrum after the season, Campbell easily could have been a top-15 pick. With Nakobe Dean recovering from a torn patellar tendon, Campbell should make an already talented defense even more so. Campbell is an interesting fit in Philly, too, because he’s not a pure linebacker prospect. He and Zack Baun will expand Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme even more than it already is. The transition from off-ball linebacker to full-time pass-rusher has become increasingly common, as was the case for Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter and possibly even Jalon Walker. Campbell went in the opposite direction and greatly benefited from the move. The 21-year-old arrived at Alabama as the top edge-rusher in his recruiting class. At times, he still plays like he's used to being on the edge instead of being fully comfortable as an off-ball linebacker. Still, Campbell does have both the traits to develop into an elite NFL linebacker and the versatility to be used all over the front seven. In fact, his pressure rate last season eclipsed the likes of Abdul Carter, Mike Green, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams and Walker, albeit in limited opportunities.

Howie Roseman does it again. I don’t know how he continues to find these draft picks. Campbell is just another athletic freak show to add to the Eagles defense. Just an outstanding draft pick.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles win big yet again, aggressively trading up for the linebacker with the most upside in this class. Campbell possesses rare agility for a 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker, showing not only the speed to run sideline to sideline but also the agility and awareness for coverage duties. He's also explosive upfield as a rusher and as a hitter. The concern clubs had with him is he is still developing his instincts, as Campbell began his college career as an edge rusher. Further, he comes with some medical concerns. Campbell needs some refining, but his best football still lies ahead of him.

Did Howie Roseman do it again? The architect of the defending champs might have netted another defensive difference-maker who slipped past the point many expected him to be drafted. Campbell might not make the immediate impact that Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean did, but his extensive range and ample athleticism point to him becoming Roseman's latest hit.

Pro Bowl talent. Just medical concerns. Dog.

