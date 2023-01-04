Eagles-Giants: A look at the odds and Week 18 scenarios

The Eagles fell completely flat against the Saints and they knew it.

The offense was stagnant, the defense couldn't stay off the field, and the frustration in the locker room postgame was clear.

They've had two shots to clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They whiffed on both of them.

Now they're down to their last with the Week 18 finale against the Giants at home.

The Eagles' scenario remains the same: A single victory secures them the division, home-field advantage, and a first-round bye – which is only growing more important with injuries to the likes of Jalen Hurts, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lane Johnson, and Josh Sweat. But the confidence that they can do it after back-to-back losses for the first time all season, including the worst performance by far, that's shaken.

They have work to do, and not a lot of time to get it done.

"We have everything we ever wanted still in front of us," said backup QB Gardner Minshew after Sunday's loss to New Orleans. "It's all right here. Going into a big game next week, we're all excited to get out there.

"This team doesn't flinch. We've gone through a lot. Adversity's hitting us now. That's okay. We're ready for it."

Eagles fans everywhere certainly hope so, and the sportsbooks seem to be banking on it.

After beating the Colts on Sunday in the Meadowlands, the Giants have the No. 6 seed in the NFC locked up which, ironically, means they have nothing to play for in Week 18.

Head coach Brian Daboll hasn't committed to anything yet but the likelihood is he'll rest his starters, which would mean an easier time for the Eagles – like by two touchdowns, according to several books: