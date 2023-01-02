NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 18 edition

Week 17 of the NFL season is in the books, and for the first time since Week 3 we have a new team in the top spot in the Hierarchy. We also have one new obituary this week, the Washington Commanders.

Obituary

Commanders (7-8-1): With a 9-6 record heading into their final two games of the 2021 regular season, the Indianapolis Colts were near-locks to make the playoffs, needing only one win over the Las Vegas Raiders or the bottom-feeder Jacksonville Jaguars to punch their ticket to the postseason. Instead, largely due to a pair of bad performances by Carson Wentz, the Colts lost both games and were eliminated.

The loss to the Jaguars Week 18 was particularly devastating, as Wentz completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, though the numbers didn't adequately convey how ineffective he was. He also lost a fumble on a vintage Wentz play in which he tried to throw a shovel pass instead of just eating a sack.

It still amazes me that the Colts — revealed this season to be a dysfunctional mess of an organization in their own right — somehow, some way found a way to unload Wentz on another team. As a reminder, in exchange for Wentz the Commanders gave up a pair of third-round picks in 2022 and 2023, as well as a swap of 2022 second-round picks, in which the Colts moved up from pick 47 to pick 42. The Commanders also amazingly took on Wentz's $28 million salary in full. They gave up all of that despite Wentz having virtually no market, and the Colts having made clear through their words and actions that they did not want him on their roster anymore.