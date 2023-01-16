Eagles-Giants: A look at the odds and playoff history

So who's up for Round 3?

The Giants put away the Vikings in the Wild Card round on Sunday, leaving them as the NFC's lowest remaining seed in the field at No. 6.

So up next is the third matchup this season between NFC East foes: Nick Sirianni's top-seeded Eagles against Brian Daboll's upstart Giants Saturday night at the Linc.

The Eagles took the first two games – on the road in Week 14, 48-22, and at home in Week 18, 22-16 – but both under drastically different circumstances.

The third will have the highest stakes yet, especially in a league where it's a tall order in beating the same team three times.

Still, the sportsbooks are favoring a healthy (hopefully) Eagles team on two weeks' rest.

Here's a look: