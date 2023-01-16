Eagles-Giants: A look at the odds and playoff history

January 16, 2023
So who's up for Round 3?
The Giants put away the Vikings in the Wild Card round on Sunday, leaving them as the NFC's lowest remaining seed in the field at No. 6.
So up next is the third matchup this season between NFC East foes: Nick Sirianni's top-seeded Eagles against Brian Daboll's upstart Giants Saturday night at the Linc.
The Eagles took the first two games – on the road in Week 14, 48-22, and at home in Week 18, 22-16 – but both under drastically different circumstances.
The third will have the highest stakes yet, especially in a league where it's a tall order in beating the same team three times.
Still, the sportsbooks are favoring a healthy (hopefully) Eagles team on two weeks' rest.
Here's a look:
|Book
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total (O/U)
|DraftKings
|PHI -7
| NYG +255
PHI -305
|47.5
|FanDuel
|PHI -7
|NYG +270
PHI -335
|47.5
|BetMGM
|PHI -7
|NYG +240
PHI -300
|48
|UniBet
|PHI -7.5
|NYG +280
PHI -360
|48
|PointsBet
|PHI -7
| NYG +260
PHI -350
|48
This Saturday's matchup will only be the fifth time the Eagles and Giants have met in the playoffs and the first since 2009, back when the Birds knocked off Eli Manning and a Giants team on a title defense.
It's not an extensive history, and one where the next chapter written will fall to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, and so on if it's to fall in the Eagles' favor.
Nevertheless, here's a look at that history as well:
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Result
|12/27/1981
|NFC Wild Card
|@PHI
|NYG W, 27-21
|1/7/2001
|NFC Divisional
|@NYG
|NYG W, 20-10
|1/7/2007
|NFC Wild Card
|@PHI
|PHI W, 23-20
|1/11/2009
|NFC Divisional
|@NYG
|PHI W, 23-11
The Eagles sprinted out of the gate, stumbled a bit down the stretch, but ultimately captured the division title and the NFC's No. 1 seed – grabbing a first-round bye and home-field advantage along with it to ensure the road to the Super Bowl runs through Philly.
The Giants meanwhile, under Daboll's first year at the helm, took the league by surprise behind resurgent years from quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquin Barkley.
And although they were uneven down the stretch as well, they held on for their first playoff appearance since 2017 and then their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI back in 2012.
The Eagles want to make sure it stops there.
