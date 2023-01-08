A.J. Brown breaks Eagles' single-season receiving yards record

The draft night trade for A.J. Brown brought a ton of hype with it and the star wide receiver has more than delivered during his first year in Philadelphia. Brown has turned in one of the greatest, if not the greatest, seasons ever by an Eagles wide receiver.

Entering Sunday with 1,401 receiving yards on the year, just eight shy of Mike Quick's 1983 All-Pro campaign, Brown was in a position to set the team's single-season receiving yards record. He topped Quick's mark on a 35-yard catch on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage.

Brown was named to his second-ever Pro Bowl team this year and certainly warrants All-Pro consideration.

This is the Eagles' new top five for single-season receiving yards (per StatMuse):

Rank Player Year Yards 1st A.J. Brown 2022 1,436* 2nd Mike Quick 1983 1,409 3rd DeSean Jackson 2013 1,332 4th Jeremy Maclin 2014 1,318 5th Irving Fyar 1997 1,316

*as of this writing

The call from Merrill Reese and Quick himself:

