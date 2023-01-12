More Sports:

January 12, 2023

Haason Reddick wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month to close out regular season

Kicker Jake Elliott was also named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Haason-Reddick-Eagles-Giants-Stop-Week-14-NFL-2022.jpg Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick celebrates a first-quarter stop against the Giants in East Rutherford, NJ.

Was there any greater force in football for the last month and change of the regular season? 

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December and early January on Thursday after a final six games that have catapulted him into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation

Since Week 13 against Tennessee, Reddick has a line of eight sacks, 18 tackles (12 solo), 14 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to anchor a 2022 campaign that saw the Eagles' defensive front record 70 total sacks for the most in franchise history.

The 28-year old, in his sixth season, led the way throughout with a team-leading 16 sacks, which included a stretch that saw him rack up two sacks in three straight games from Weeks 15-17. 

Howie Roseman brought the Camden native and Temple alum home this offseason, in what may have been one of the GM's best signings, and Reddick has felt right at home ever since, with eyes now on the playoffs and possibly a second Super Bowl for Philly. 

Elliott gets Weekly honors

Kicker Jake Elliott also walked away with NFC honors earlier this week when he was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week to close out the regular season. 

Elliott was money in the Week 18 finale against the Giants, connecting on a career-high five field goals in a 22-16 win that nabbed the Eagles the NFC East and the top seed in the playoffs. 

The Eagles' offense looked a little rusty and somewhat conservative with a still-ailing Jalen Hurts back under center, but they kept getting close enough for Elliott to keep giving them points, which included two kicks from more than 50 yards out. 

Elliott became the ninth Eagle this season to win a Player of the Week honor and fittingly became the second on special teams in the final game after Zech McPhearson earned the nod all the way back in Week 1 at Detroit. 

This is the third Player of the Week honor in Elliott's career. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jake Elliott Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Philly medical society apologizes for 'silence' over Holmesburg Prison experiments
holmesburg prison apology

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Prevention

Jill Biden undergoes Mohs surgery to remove a skin lesion; here's what it entails
Jill Biden mohs surgery

Eagles

Three Eagles make inaugural Players' All-Pro team
Jason-Kelce-Eagles-Saints-Week-17-2022-nfl.jpg

Arts & Culture

Hershey native opens New York City's first permanent Broadway museum
museum of broadway nyc

Family-Friendly

Explore Fairmount Park and win prizes during a digital scavenger hunt this winter
Fairmount Park Scavenger Hunt

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved