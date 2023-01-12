Haason Reddick wins NFC Defensive Player of the Month to close out regular season

Was there any greater force in football for the last month and change of the regular season?

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December and early January on Thursday after a final six games that have catapulted him into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Since Week 13 against Tennessee, Reddick has a line of eight sacks, 18 tackles (12 solo), 14 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to anchor a 2022 campaign that saw the Eagles' defensive front record 70 total sacks for the most in franchise history.

The 28-year old, in his sixth season, led the way throughout with a team-leading 16 sacks, which included a stretch that saw him rack up two sacks in three straight games from Weeks 15-17.

Howie Roseman brought the Camden native and Temple alum home this offseason, in what may have been one of the GM's best signings, and Reddick has felt right at home ever since, with eyes now on the playoffs and possibly a second Super Bowl for Philly.

Elliott gets Weekly honors

Kicker Jake Elliott also walked away with NFC honors earlier this week when he was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week to close out the regular season.

Elliott was money in the Week 18 finale against the Giants, connecting on a career-high five field goals in a 22-16 win that nabbed the Eagles the NFC East and the top seed in the playoffs.

The Eagles' offense looked a little rusty and somewhat conservative with a still-ailing Jalen Hurts back under center, but they kept getting close enough for Elliott to keep giving them points, which included two kicks from more than 50 yards out.

Elliott became the ninth Eagle this season to win a Player of the Week honor and fittingly became the second on special teams in the final game after Zech McPhearson earned the nod all the way back in Week 1 at Detroit.

This is the third Player of the Week honor in Elliott's career.

