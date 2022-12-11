More Sports:

December 11, 2022

WATCH: Jalen Hurts makes it look easy against the Giants

Jalen Hurts is making it look easy against the Giants, as the Eagles have a big first half lead.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants-Metlife-stadium Tom Horak/USA Today Sports

Eagles quarterback (and potential MVP?) Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles' offense so far has been methodical and ruthlessly efficient up in the Meadowlands.

Jalen Hurts is throwing the ball with surgical precision, and the confidence throughout the entire unit against the Giants couldn't be clearer.

Facing a 4th and 7 from the Giants' 41, Nick Sirianni kept his offense on the field and Hurts lined up in the gun with an empty backfield. 

It was a gutsy call, even early into the second quarter, but either the Eagles would get the first or there was enough trust in the defense to come back out and keep the Giants at bay. 

The Eagles took the risk and they reaped a huge reward. 

Hurts lobbed a perfectly placed pass into the arms of DeVonta Smith, who took it right into the end zone for a touchdown to make it 14-0, Philly. 

An illegal kick by the Giants and a single offensive play later from New York's 33, an A.J. Brown touchdown pass across the field to put the Eagles up 21-0. 

Confident? Most definitely. 

Hurts so far has gone 16-for-22 passing with 171 yards and two touchdowns. 

Smith has five receptions for 64 yards and his fifth touchdown of the year on seven targets, and Brown has 42 yards and his 10th score on the season. 

The Eagles have been outpacing the Giants in total yards, 193-88, and passing yards, 160-45. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Devonta Smith New York Giants Nick Sirianni NFC East Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly's cold-case homicide victim, the 'Boy in the Box,' identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, police say
Boy Box Philly Zarelli

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Addiction

With 'tranq dope' afflicting more drug users, Philly steps up overdose response training and wound care
Xylazine Tranq Philadelphia Overdoses

Eagles

NFC East roundup: Eagles and Cowboys are NFC's top-two teams
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Intros-Week-6-NFL.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Orchestra, Academy of Music donate expansive historical archives to Penn
Philadelphia Orchestra Archives

Concerts

Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Jill Scott Met Performances

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved