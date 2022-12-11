WATCH: Jalen Hurts makes it look easy against the Giants

The Eagles' offense so far has been methodical and ruthlessly efficient up in the Meadowlands.

Jalen Hurts is throwing the ball with surgical precision, and the confidence throughout the entire unit against the Giants couldn't be clearer.

Facing a 4th and 7 from the Giants' 41, Nick Sirianni kept his offense on the field and Hurts lined up in the gun with an empty backfield.

It was a gutsy call, even early into the second quarter, but either the Eagles would get the first or there was enough trust in the defense to come back out and keep the Giants at bay.

The Eagles took the risk and they reaped a huge reward.

Hurts lobbed a perfectly placed pass into the arms of DeVonta Smith, who took it right into the end zone for a touchdown to make it 14-0, Philly.

An illegal kick by the Giants and a single offensive play later from New York's 33, an A.J. Brown touchdown pass across the field to put the Eagles up 21-0.

Confident? Most definitely.

Hurts so far has gone 16-for-22 passing with 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith has five receptions for 64 yards and his fifth touchdown of the year on seven targets, and Brown has 42 yards and his 10th score on the season.

The Eagles have been outpacing the Giants in total yards, 193-88, and passing yards, 160-45.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports