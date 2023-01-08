Eagles-Giants Week 18 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a couple of losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, but they will have some key reinforcements returning to the starting lineup, mostly importantly Jalen Hurts. The Giants have their share of injuries as well, which perhaps doesn't matter much in this matchup since they are resting starters anyway.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives.

• RT Lane Johnson: Johnson is arguably the best player on the team, and maybe even the best offensive lineman in the NFL. He will reportedly be back in time for the Eagles' playoff run. Jack Driscoll will get the start again at RT in place of Johnson.

• DE Josh Sweat: Sweat suffered a scary injury in the Eagles' loss to the Saints. He tweeted that he will be back this season.

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox is out indefinitely with a toe injury. The return of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson should help. • QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.

• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down Week 14 against the Giants. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to the practice squad to replace him.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.

The Giants' inactives read like a who's who of their best players: • RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley is the Giants' best offensive player.

• LT Andrew Thomas: Thomas is the Giants' best offensive lineman

• CB Adoree Jackson: Jackson is the Giants' best cornerback.

• DL Dexter Lawrence: Lawrence is the Giants' best player on defense.

• DT Leonard Williams: Williams is a former Pro Bowl player, solid both as a pass rusher and against the run.

• LB Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari had 8 sacks as a rookie in 2021, 5.5 in just 7 games in 2022.

• S Julian Love: Love is the Giants' best safety. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • WR Sterling Shepard (IR): Shepard was Daniel Jones' top target over the first four games of the season, but he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

• WR Wan'Dale Robinson (IR): Robinson is a rookie who was starting to come alive for the Giants when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a game against the Lions in which he had 9 catches for 100 yards. • WR Collin Johnson (IR): Johnson was getting first-team reps with the Giants during training camp and some were projecting a breakout season for him, but he was lost for the season with a torn Achilles. • OG Joshua Ezeudu (IR): Ezeudu is a rookie third-round backup guard who has seen action in 10 games this season, with 2 starts.

• OG Shane Lemieux (IR): Lemieux is another backup guard who has only appeared in one game this season (Week 11 against the Lions), which he started.

• DT Nick Williams (IR): Williams started the first seven games for the Giants at DT, but had meager stats (15 tackles, 0 sacks). He landed on IR with a biceps injury.

• DT D.J. Davidson (IR): Rotational DT. Only noteworthy because of the other Giants defensive line injuries.

• CB Aaron Robinson (IR): Robinson was a Week 1 starter, but an appendectomy caused him to miss Weeks 2 and 3. In Week 4, he injured his knee, and is likely done for the season.