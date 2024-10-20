Eagles-Giants Week 7 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants each listed 12 players on their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup. Both teams will be without their starting left tackles.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives, with analysis.

CB Darius Slay was listed as questionable. He's good to go.

OL Jack Driscoll is a practice squad callup. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback. Also, Sydney Brown was added to the 53-man roster on Saturday from the PUP list.

Inactives

• TE Dallas Goedert: Goedert only played three snaps against the Browns, left with a hamstring injury, and did not return. Grant Calcaterra will start. He contributed to the Eagles' win over Cleveland Week 6, catching 4 passes for 67 yards.



Goedert missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Driscoll, and Nick Gates.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.

• CB Eli Ricks: Ricks was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he has been among the inactives most weeks this season.



• DT Byron Young: Young was ruled out with a hamstring injury, but he has been inactive in each of the first five Eagles games anyway.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LT Jordan Mailata: After injuring his hamstring, Mailata stayed on the ground for while, before getting helped off the field by teammate Landon Dickerson and a trainer. He struggled putting weight on his left leg. After getting examined in the medical tent, Mailata was carted off the field. His injury seemed serious, so a trip to IR is not surprising. He will miss at least the next four games.



Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson got first-team reps at LT during individual drills in practice this week, and is expected to start against the New York Giants Week 7. As noted in our Eagles-Giants preview, Johnson has been very shaky in the three games the Eagles have needed to play him this season.

• WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.



• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.



• WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that allowed the Eagles to IR him while also being able to keep him on their roster. His 21-day window for return was opened last week.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window for return on Wednesday.

• P Jamie Gillan: The Giants' kicker (Graham Gano) and punter (Gillan) are both out. Their temporary kicker is Greg Joseph, who missed field goals from 47 and 45 last week against the Bengals. The temporary punter is Matt Haack, whose name sounds like someone is hocking a loogie.



• CB Adoree Jackson: Jackson is a reserve corner these days. He has played 29 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps so far this season. The starting CB duo of Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott have allowed a combined 39 receptions on 57 targets for 536 yards, 5 TDs, and 0 INTs this season.

The rest of the Giants' inactives:

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LT Andrew Thomas: Thomas is by far the Giants' best offensive lineman. His season is reportedly over with a Lisfranc injury. As noted in our Eagles-Giants preview, the Giants don't have any good options to replace him.



• EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Thibodeaux had 11.5 sacks in 2023, and he was playing well to start the 2024 season. He was placed on IR last week with a wrist injury, and will not play against the Eagles.

• K Graham Gano: Gano went on IR after Week 2 with a hamstring injury. He is eligible to come off of IR and rejoin the 53-man roster this week. In his absence, Greg Joseph was 8/11 on his field goal attempts. Joseph missed two field goals from distances of 47 and 45 against the Bengals last Sunday.



• PR Gunner Olszewski: Olszewski returned 23 punts last season for 273 yards (11.9 YPR) and a TD.



