More Sports:

October 20, 2024

Eagles-Giants Week 7 inactives, with analysis

Darius Slay is good to go after being listed as questionable, but as expected, no Dallas Goedert.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dallas-Goedert-2-Eagles-Falcons_091824 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants each listed 12 players on their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup. Both teams will be without their starting left tackles.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020

CB Darius Slay was listed as questionable. He's good to go.

OL Jack Driscoll is a practice squad callup. Tanner McKee will be the emergency quarterback. Also, Sydney Brown was added to the 53-man roster on Saturday from the PUP list.

Inactives

TE Dallas Goedert: Goedert only played three snaps against the Browns, left with a hamstring injury, and did not return. Grant Calcaterra will start. He contributed to the Eagles' win over Cleveland Week 6, catching 4 passes for 67 yards.

Goedert missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022.

OL Darrian Kinnard: The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Driscoll, and Nick Gates.

OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.

CB Eli Ricks: Ricks was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he has been among the inactives most weeks this season.

DT Byron Young: Young was ruled out with a hamstring injury, but he has been inactive in each of the first five Eagles games anyway.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LT Jordan Mailata: After injuring his hamstring, Mailata stayed on the ground for while, before getting helped off the field by teammate Landon Dickerson and a trainer. He struggled putting weight on his left leg. After getting examined in the medical tent, Mailata was carted off the field. His injury seemed serious, so a trip to IR is not surprising. He will miss at least the next four games. 

Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson got first-team reps at LT during individual drills in practice this week, and is expected to start against the New York Giants Week 7. As noted in our Eagles-Giants preview, Johnson has been very shaky in the three games the Eagles have needed to play him this season.

WR Britain Covey (IR): Covey has been the team's primary punt returner since 2022. He was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL last season. As a receiver, Covey hasn't gotten many opportunities in the regular offense, but he started to get a little bit of a role this season. In the first three games, he had 7 catches for 34 yards. He previously only had 4 catches in the first two years of his NFL career.

S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.

WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that allowed the Eagles to IR him while also being able to keep him on their roster. His 21-day window for return was opened last week.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window for return on Wednesday.

MORE: Five things to watch in Eagles-Giants

051020GiantsLogo2020

P Jamie Gillan: The Giants' kicker (Graham Gano) and punter (Gillan) are both out. Their temporary kicker is Greg Joseph, who missed field goals from 47 and 45 last week against the Bengals. The temporary punter is Matt Haack, whose name sounds like someone is hocking a loogie.

CB Adoree Jackson: Jackson is a reserve corner these days. He has played 29 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps so far this season. The starting CB duo of Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott have allowed a combined 39 receptions on 57 targets for 536 yards, 5 TDs, and 0 INTs this season.

The rest of the Giants' inactives:

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LT Andrew Thomas: Thomas is by far the Giants' best offensive lineman. His season is reportedly over with a Lisfranc injury. As noted in our Eagles-Giants preview, the Giants don't have any good options to replace him.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Thibodeaux had 11.5 sacks in 2023, and he was playing well to start the 2024 season. He was placed on IR last week with a wrist injury, and will not play against the Eagles.

K Graham Gano: Gano went on IR after Week 2 with a hamstring injury. He is eligible to come off of IR and rejoin the 53-man roster this week. In his absence, Greg Joseph was 8/11 on his field goal attempts. Joseph missed two field goals from distances of 47 and 45 against the Bengals last Sunday.

PR Gunner Olszewski: Olszewski returned 23 punts last season for 273 yards (11.9 YPR) and a TD.

MORE: Eagles Week 7 power ranking roundup

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles inactives

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial Veterans Day

Thank veterans for their service
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

House fire in Chester County leaves 1 person dead

Honey Brook Fire

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Men's Health

Many men say they lack friends and often feel lonely, but they are less likely than women to seek relationships

Loneliness Older Men

Media

6ABC hires Jason Dumas as its new sports anchor

Jason Dumas 6ABC

Sixers

Where do Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George rank among the best players in the NBA?

Joel Embiid 10.16.24

Food & Drink

Inaugural Philly Coffee Festival offers tastings from more than 30 roasters

Philly Coffee Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved