Eagles activate S Sydney Brown from PUP list

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have activated safety Sydney Brown from the PUP list.

Brown tore an ACL in the regular season finale against the Giants last season, and he missed the entirety of training camp as well as the first four games of the 2024 season.

Brown was a core special teamer as a rookie in 2023 who only played 335 snaps in the regular defense, despite the team suffering quite a few injuries at safety. He was oddly buried on the depth chart early in the season behind Band-Aids like Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds, playing just 16 snaps the first three weeks of the season before missing the next three games with a hamstring injury. When he got extended action in games later in the season, it was typically out of position at slot corner, where he was filling in for Avonte Maddox and Bradley Roby, after guys like Mario Goodrich and Josiah Scott proved to be ineffective.

Still, Brown showed promise as a rookie, with his highlight of the season being a 99-yard pick-six against the Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see how Vic Fangio uses Brown.

"We're excited to get him coming back," Fangio said a couple weeks ago. "We all have to have some patience, which I know isn't a big virtue amongst any of us at this time of the year. The guy hadn't played any football since his injury, I believe was the first week of January last year. Here we are, in October, and his OTAs and training camp are going to have to be squished together fast, which he is ready to do mentally and emotionally. But we have to be careful ourselves to not overdo it with him. Overdo it from a physical standpoint and an expectation standpoint.

"I think he's a good football player that brings energy. I think he’s a good tackler. I'm excited to see him, you know, for the first time. Because I do think he's a good football player. Where he'll exactly fit in, we'll have to see."

My guess: He'll be a core special teamer, and replace Avonte Maddox's most recent role in dime.

